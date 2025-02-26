Morocco Strategic Minerals Closes Private Placement for a total amount of $1,000,0000

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morocco Strategic Minerals Corporation. (TSXV: MCC) ("Morocco Strategic Minerals" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists in one common share of the Corporation (a “Common Share”) and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of 24 months.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending four-month and one day from the date of their issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In connection with the completion of the Offering, the Corporation expects to pay finder’s fees in an aggregate amount of $70,000 and issue a total of 700,000 Warrants to arm’s length third parties who assisted the Corporation by introducing subscribers to the Offering.

The Corporation intends to allocate the net proceeds from the Offering towards the development of the Corporation's portfolio in Québec and Morocco, encompassing potential growth opportunities, as well as for general working capital purposes.

PDAC Convention

Morocco Strategic Minerals would like to invite its shareholders and other stakeholders to visit us at booth #3021 in the Investors Exchange Exhibition Room at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention. The PDAC, one of the world's premier resource conferences, will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario from Sunday, March 2, 2025 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Previous Private placement

With reference to the Corporation's press release issued on January 24, 2025, under the second tranche, the Corporation issued 2,987,500 units (instead of 3,087,500 units), at a price of $0.08 per unit, for gross proceeds of $239,000.

In the aggregate, the Corporation raised gross proceeds of $939,000 and issued 11,737,500 Units under the Private Placement.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement

Further to the Corporation’s press release dated January 24, 2025, announcing the engagement of Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") to provide digital marketing services, Senergy is a Vancouver, British Columbia based communications and media marketing company with the goal of helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies and paid ads. Senergy, has the ability to execute and deliver effective digital marketing services between public companies and investors. For more information regarding Senergy please visit: www.senergy.capital.

Senergy and its principal and Chief Executive Officer Aleem Fidai are at arm's length to the Corporation and advise they do not own any securities in the Corporation and do not have any right or intent to acquire an interest in the Corporation.

Morocco Strategic Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and, if warranted, development of natural resource properties of merit in Canada and Morocco.

