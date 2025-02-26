Gibson Energy Announces 2024 Key Industry-Leading Sustainability Achievements and Safety Leadership

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (“Gibson” or the “Company”), a leading North American energy infrastructure company, today highlights the significant progress in its annual sustainability performance. The Company’s exceptional operational management and safety commitment to achieve zero harm to people, the environment and assets is foundational to these efforts. 2024 marked the Company’s latest safety leadership milestone by recording 8.8 million hours without a lost time injury for its employee and contract workforce.

“Sustainable practices and operational safety will always be embedded into our day-to-day, and I’m proud of our team reaching this latest safety milestone,” said Curtis Philippon, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking broadly at our sustainability commitments, to be externally recognized by key global rating agencies, including the A- we recently received from the Climate Disclosure Project, scoring 96 out of 100 points in the Globe and Mail Board Games Governance Ranking and placing in the 97th percentile of all energy companies by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, reinforces the progress we made this year. Our focus will not change in 2025, we remain committed to safety, innovation, collaboration and accountability as we continue to work toward our ambitious goals.”

Gibson’s sustainability strategy is built on strong governance and strategic initiatives that focus on long-term value for our shareholders, employees, communities, Indigenous Peoples, governments, customers and suppliers.

“On behalf of the Management team, I’d also like to extend sincere thanks to our employees for their commitment to safety and our sustainability goals,” said Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. “We will continue to build off this momentum, further leverage our world-class asset base and identify additional strategic growth opportunities to meet the evolving global energy demands.”

2024 Ratings:

The Company is proud to continue to rank at the top among its Canadian and US midstream peers, reaffirming its position as a global leader in sustainability.





Rating Agency Score / Ranking Description of Score / Ranking MSCI ESG Risk Ratings AAA Gibson is one of only 10% of companies globally in the Oil & Gas Refining, Marketing, Transportation & Storage industry to receive this leadership rating



Measurement of resilience to long-term, industry material ESG risks on a relative ranking from AAA being the best to CCC being the worst



More information is available at www.msci.com CDP - Climate Change A- Maintained this leadership position within the CDP and among midstream peers for the fifth year in a row



A- Supplier Engagement Rating



A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP with more information available at www.cdp.net





S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 66 Gibson placed in the 97th percentile of all energy companies and was the highest scoring Canadian midstream company



Gibson was recognized in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth year in a row



More information about The Sustainability Yearbook can be found here Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating 16.0 Top 1% within Refiners & Pipelines industry group (2nd out of 208 companies)



Gibson was once again recognized on the Sustainalytics 2024 Industry Top-Rated List



More information about Sustainalytics is available at www.sustainalytics.com Globe and Mail Board Games Governance Ranking 12th Top quartile, ranking 12th out of 215 companies and trusts in the S&P/TSX Composite Index



Received a score of 96 based on a rigorous set of governance criteria on a scale of 100 being the best to 1 being the worst, tying the Company with a peer as the highest ranked energy company ISS Governance Quality Score 1 Denotes decile ranking score on a scale of 1 being the best to 10 being the worst, with a score of 1 indicating top 10% performance within Energy industry group



ISS Environmental Quality Score 1 ISS Social Quality Score 2



Note: ESG ratings as at February 21, 2025

Key Achievements:

Environmental and Operations Impact

Published the 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing progress toward ambitious 2025 and 2030 ESG targets, including the Net Zero by 2050 commitment for Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Gibson, in its pursuit of Mission Zero, recorded 8.8 million hours without a lost time injury for its employee and contract workforce

Successfully completed the Gateway Terminal acquisition and implemented several key mitigation strategies to safeguard marine environments

Gibson received the ‘Union Pacific Railroad Pinnacle Award’, which recognizes customers who implement release prevention protocols, corrective action plans and have zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments

Continued to regularly conduct Process Hazard Analysis to proactively identify, monitor and mitigate any potential impacts to operational excellence



Social Responsibility

Exceeded its 2025 target with over 24% racial and ethnic minority representation and 5% Indigenous representation in the workforce

Successfully implemented Gibson’s inaugural Indigenous Peoples Development Program and announced a partnership with the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business by participating in the PAIR program at the Committed level, both of which further embeds Indigenous Peoples culture, decision-making and business practices at all levels of the organization

Named as one of Alberta’s Top Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers by the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers Project for the third consecutive year

Maintained a best-in-class position in employee participation in our community giving program with a rate of 94%

Gibson was awarded the ‘Better Benefits Award’ from Fertility Matters Canada for its leadership position in creating a family-friendly benefit plan and also, the ‘Best Wellness Program’ at the Canada’s Safest Employers Awards



Governance and Transparency

In the Globe & Mail annual Board Games results, Gibson ranked 12 th out of 215 companies, scoring 96 out of 100 points, which recognized the company’s approach to strong governance practices and tied the Company with a peer as the highest ranked energy company

out of 215 companies, scoring 96 out of 100 points, which recognized the company’s approach to strong governance practices and tied the Company with a peer as the highest ranked energy company Ahead of the 2025 target dates, achieved both Governance ESG targets by having 50% female representation and three racial, ethnic and or Indigenous representation on its Board of Directors

In line with the Canada’s Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, published its inaugural Modern Slavery Report

Demonstrated a commitment to responsible procurement with 100% participation and completion of Supply Chain Human Rights training by members of Supply Chain Management, Legal and Sustainability teams

Published Gibson’s Sustainability Policy, which formalizes the Company’s long-standing sustainability commitments and enhances the governance approach



Additional information on Gibson’s approach to Sustainability and ESG, is available at: https://www.gibsonenergy.com/sustainability.

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

