KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Dallas, TX, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on March 20, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2025.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.

