SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $69.8 million, operating income was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $23.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.

Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.

72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.

DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.

Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.

In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.

Completed the sale of two anchor handling towing supply vessels (“AHTS”) for total proceeds of $22.5 million and a gain of $15.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to partially fund the construction payments for two new PSVs.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The fourth quarter results reflect a substantial improvement in operating performance compared with the prior quarters of 2024. This performance improvement was due mostly to fewer out-of-service days for repairs and drydockings which translated into improved utilization across most segments. We also benefited from having all our premium liftboats available and employed most of the quarter and currently plan to commence the permanent repairs of one of our U.S. flag premium liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which should provide us the opportunity to maximize utilization on these liftboats as seasonal activity improves in the Gulf of America. During the quarter, we did see soft market conditions in the North Sea as well as customer delays in programmed activities in Mexico and the U.S.

Looking at the rest of 2025, we continue to see a healthy level of inquiries across most of our international markets with the notable exception of the North Sea and Mexico, where regulatory or financial hurdles are subduing demand for oil and gas services. In the U.S., we see significant challenges for offshore wind in the near term, but the backlog of mandatory maintenance and decommissioning activity in the Gulf of America should ultimately lead to increased levels of activity on the shelf. Although we are not immune to the mid-cycle lull in offshore drilling activity worldwide, I remain optimistic that our fleet mix is well positioned to meet current demand expectations.

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global, which significantly simplified our debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in 2029. Importantly, this new credit facility addressed $125.0 million of near-term maturities previously due in 2026 to The Carlyle Group, inclusive of $35.0 million of convertible debt, eliminating approximately 10% of dilution overhang on the Company’s common stock. It also provided us with up to $41.0 million of borrowing capacity to finance the construction of two new PSVs, which we ordered during the fourth quarter of 2024. We had to fully amortize all debt discounts and issuance costs on the refinanced debt, including the shipyard financing with affiliates of COSCO, generating a $31.9 million one-time loss, of which $28.3 million was non-cash, but, in my view, the benefits of the refinancing and its support for the Company’s order for two new PSVs far outweigh the one-time loss.

I am particularly excited about this PSV order as we expand and complement our fleet of modern and fuel efficient PSVs. This is a continuation of our asset rotation strategy aimed at renewing our fleet with high-specification, environmentally efficient assets. The vessels are scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. We will partly fund this new construction program with the $22.5 million of proceeds from the sale of our last remaining AHTS vessels, marking our exit from the AHTS asset class effective January 2025.”

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenues $ 69,808 $ 73,083 $ 271,361 $ 279,511 Costs and Expenses: Operating 46,726 43,269 197,252 159,650 Administrative and general 10,888 11,547 44,713 49,183 Lease expense 347 679 1,678 2,748 Depreciation and amortization 12,879 13,022 51,628 53,821 70,840 68,517 295,271 265,402 Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 11,624 18,057 13,481 21,409 Operating Income (Loss) 10,592 22,623 (10,429 ) 35,518 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 372 222 1,768 1,444 Interest expense (10,001 ) (10,444 ) (40,627 ) (37,504 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (31,923 ) — (31,923 ) (2,004 ) Derivative (losses) gains, net (536 ) 608 (908 ) 608 Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,308 (1,276 ) (1,049 ) (2,133 ) Other, net 187 — 121 — (40,593 ) (10,890 ) (72,618 ) (39,589 ) (Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (30,001 ) 11,733 (83,047 ) (4,071 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (2,345 ) 6,378 (2,615 ) 8,799 (Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies (27,656 ) 5,355 (80,432 ) (12,870 ) Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies 1,430 374 2,308 3,556 Net (Loss) Income $ (26,226 ) $ 5,729 $ (78,124 ) $ (9,314 ) Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.94 ) $ 0.21 $ (2.82 ) $ (0.34 ) Diluted $ (0.94 ) $ 0.20 $ (2.82 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 27,773,200 27,182,496 27,655,289 27,082,391 Diluted 27,773,200 28,400,684 27,655,289 27,082,391





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Time Charter Statistics: Average Rates Per Day $ 18,901 $ 18,879 $ 19,141 $ 19,042 $ 18,031 Fleet Utilization 72 % 67 % 69 % 62 % 71 % Fleet Available Days (2) 4,870 5,026 4,994 5,005 5,170 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 66,095 $ 63,313 $ 65,649 $ 59,263 $ 66,498 Bareboat charter 364 372 364 364 368 Other marine services 3,349 5,231 3,854 3,143 6,217 69,808 68,916 69,867 62,770 73,083 Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 20,365 21,940 21,566 21,670 22,080 Repairs and maintenance 10,433 9,945 10,244 9,763 7,604 Drydocking 2,467 6,068 6,210 6,706 2,561 Insurance and loss reserves 2,473 2,584 3,099 1,738 2,944 Fuel, lubes and supplies 4,884 6,574 3,966 4,523 3,683 Other 6,104 5,796 4,435 3,699 4,397 46,726 52,907 49,520 48,099 43,269 Direct Vessel Profit (1) 23,082 16,009 20,347 14,671 29,814 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense 347 364 486 481 679 Administrative and general 10,888 11,019 10,889 11,917 11,547 Depreciation and amortization 12,879 12,928 12,939 12,882 13,022 24,114 24,311 24,314 25,280 25,248 Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net 11,624 1,821 37 (1 ) 18,057 Operating Income (Loss) 10,592 (6,481 ) (3,930 ) (10,610 ) 22,623 Other Income (Expense): Interest income 372 358 445 593 222 Interest expense (10,001 ) (10,127 ) (10,190 ) (10,309 ) (10,444 ) Derivative (losses) gains, net (536 ) 67 104 (543 ) 608 Loss on debt extinguishment (31,923 ) — — — — Foreign currency gains (losses), net 1,308 (1,717 ) (560 ) (80 ) (1,276 ) Other, net 187 29 — (95 ) — (40,593 ) (11,390 ) (10,201 ) (10,434 ) (10,890 ) (Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (30,001 ) (17,871 ) (14,131 ) (21,044 ) 11,733 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense (2,345 ) (513 ) (682 ) 925 6,378 (Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies (27,656 ) (17,358 ) (13,449 ) (21,969 ) 5,355 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies 1,430 1,012 966 (1,100 ) 374 Net (Loss) Income $ (26,226 ) $ (16,346 ) $ (12,483 ) $ (23,069 ) $ 5,729 Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share: Basic $ (0.94 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.84 ) $ 0.21 Diluted $ (0.94 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.84 ) $ 0.20 Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding: Basic 27,773 27,773 27,729 27,344 27,182 Diluted 27,773 27,773 27,729 27,344 28,401 Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End 28,950 28,950 28,941 28,906 28,489

(1) See full description of footnote above. (2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 United States, primarily Gulf of America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 26,116 $ 17,188 $ 22,356 $ 28,156 $ 22,584 Fleet utilization 45 % 42 % 37 % 27 % 50 % Fleet available days 920 920 921 927 1,152 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 75 116 179 137 61 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2) 184 175 127 182 254 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 10,744 $ 6,593 $ 7,697 $ 6,957 $ 12,929 Other marine services 1,114 1,188 480 1,026 5,346 11,858 7,781 8,177 7,983 18,275 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 6,097 6,297 6,284 5,781 6,906 Repairs and maintenance 1,680 1,655 1,879 1,404 819 Drydocking 1,451 2,615 2,570 1,968 303 Insurance and loss reserves 854 799 943 396 1,297 Fuel, lubes and supplies 854 964 866 667 1,032 Other 229 225 226 (171 ) 475 11,165 12,555 12,768 10,045 10,832 Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $ 693 $ (4,774 ) $ (4,591 ) $ (2,062 ) $ 7,443 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 136 $ 140 $ 141 $ 138 $ 141 Depreciation and amortization 3,196 3,194 3,194 2,750 3,479 Africa and Europe Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 16,895 $ 18,875 $ 18,580 $ 15,197 $ 15,233 Fleet utilization 73 % 77 % 74 % 76 % 82 % Fleet available days 1,856 1,990 1,969 1,775 1,748 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 180 203 203 238 124 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — 58 91 91 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 22,999 $ 28,809 $ 27,047 $ 20,555 $ 21,791 Other marine services 1,027 3,048 1,028 169 189 24,026 31,857 28,075 20,724 21,980 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,654 6,083 4,969 5,181 6,007 Repairs and maintenance 3,712 3,455 3,161 3,209 2,807 Drydocking 835 681 1,226 2,032 1,298 Insurance and loss reserves 577 599 819 334 416 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,226 2,514 1,170 1,287 623 Other 3,748 3,975 2,801 2,199 2,267 16,752 17,307 14,146 14,242 13,418 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 7,274 $ 14,550 $ 13,929 $ 6,482 $ 8,562 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 82 $ 75 $ 172 $ 178 $ 289 Depreciation and amortization 4,477 4,540 4,565 3,915 3,747

(1) See full description of footnote above. (2) Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2024.





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Middle East and Asia Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 17,337 $ 17,825 $ 17,083 $ 16,934 $ 17,590 Fleet utilization 88 % 71 % 82 % 71 % 69 % Fleet available days 1,266 1,288 1,296 1,365 1,461 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 30 229 168 224 360 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,385 $ 16,411 $ 18,073 $ 16,477 $ 17,729 Other marine services 635 375 619 350 539 20,020 16,786 18,692 16,827 18,268 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 5,470 5,769 6,930 5,963 5,522 Repairs and maintenance 3,574 3,318 3,443 2,712 2,590 Drydocking (226 ) 832 707 1,483 624 Insurance and loss reserves 804 927 798 618 1,022 Fuel, lubes and supplies 840 1,043 1,103 1,198 1,242 Other 1,305 1,131 989 1,000 1,133 11,767 13,020 13,970 12,974 12,133 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 8,253 $ 3,766 $ 4,722 $ 3,853 $ 6,135 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 72 $ 73 $ 71 $ 85 $ 158 Depreciation and amortization 3,272 3,261 3,247 3,496 3,643 Latin America Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 21,390 $ 21,984 $ 22,437 $ 28,308 $ 20,745 Fleet utilization 73 % 63 % 71 % 58 % 84 % Fleet available days (2) 828 828 808 938 809 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 20 94 41 1 — Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 12,967 $ 11,500 $ 12,832 $ 15,274 $ 14,049 Bareboat charter 364 372 364 364 368 Other marine services 573 620 1,727 1,598 143 13,904 12,492 14,923 17,236 14,560 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel 3,144 3,791 3,383 4,745 3,645 Repairs and maintenance 1,467 1,517 1,761 2,438 1,388 Drydocking 407 1,940 1,707 1,223 336 Insurance and loss reserves 238 259 539 390 209 Fuel, lubes and supplies 964 2,053 827 1,371 786 Other 822 465 419 671 522 7,042 10,025 8,636 10,838 6,886 Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,862 $ 2,467 $ 6,287 $ 6,398 $ 7,674 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 57 $ 76 $ 102 $ 80 $ 91 Depreciation and amortization 1,934 1,933 1,933 2,721 2,153

(1) See full description of footnote above. (2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 AHTS Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 10,410 $ 10,316 $ 8,125 $ 8,538 $ 8,937 Fleet utilization 79 % 46 % 49 % 75 % 64 % Fleet available days 178 334 364 364 368 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 28 87 29 — 41 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status — 58 91 91 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 1,465 $ 1,576 $ 1,459 $ 2,331 $ 2,102 Other marine services — 13 219 — 6 1,465 1,589 1,678 2,331 2,108 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 595 $ 981 $ 1,045 $ 1,064 $ 944 Repairs and maintenance 128 239 465 220 612 Drydocking 5 436 280 68 58 Insurance and loss reserves 49 66 97 43 73 Fuel, lubes and supplies 25 90 69 616 375 Other 210 263 230 287 295 1,012 2,075 2,186 2,298 2,357 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 7 $ 4 $ 164 $ 171 $ 253 Depreciation and amortization 122 175 175 175 175 FSV Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 13,643 $ 13,102 $ 12,978 $ 11,834 $ 11,841 Fleet utilization 72 % 81 % 80 % 72 % 74 % Fleet available days 2,024 2,024 2,002 2,002 2,105 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 118 96 128 216 337 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 83 36 91 92 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,992 $ 21,606 $ 20,698 $ 17,081 $ 18,502 Other marine services 416 1,012 516 126 163 20,408 22,618 21,214 17,207 18,665 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,078 $ 5,637 $ 5,829 $ 5,649 $ 5,320 Repairs and maintenance 4,480 4,378 4,572 3,093 2,691 Drydocking 426 448 457 1,869 1,710 Insurance and loss reserves 422 532 546 277 507 Fuel, lubes and supplies 1,586 1,962 993 1,051 1,441 Other 2,456 2,238 1,850 1,649 1,632 14,448 15,195 14,247 13,588 13,301 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization $ 4,746 $ 4,744 $ 4,746 $ 4,744 $ 4,879





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 PSV Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 17,912 $ 21,819 $ 20,952 $ 19,133 $ 19,778 Fleet utilization 72 % 58 % 66 % 53 % 77 % Fleet available days (1) 1,932 1,932 1,900 1,911 1,902 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 117 349 291 307 109 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 24,865 $ 24,488 $ 26,390 $ 19,390 $ 29,140 Bareboat charter 364 372 364 364 368 Other marine services 1,561 2,855 2,266 416 595 26,790 27,715 29,020 20,170 30,103 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 8,999 $ 9,360 $ 8,979 $ 8,850 $ 9,017 Repairs and maintenance 4,101 3,798 3,151 4,393 3,520 Drydocking 1,046 2,629 2,616 3,386 472 Insurance and loss reserves 618 636 1,037 395 690 Fuel, lubes and supplies 2,379 3,594 1,575 1,889 1,027 Other 2,566 2,821 1,850 1,395 1,922 19,709 22,838 19,208 20,308 16,648 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ — $ (3 ) $ 3 $ — $ — Depreciation and amortization 4,122 4,117 4,128 4,073 4,073

(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)

(in thousands, except statistics)

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Liftboats Time Charter Statistics: Average rates per day worked $ 39,326 $ 36,423 $ 43,204 $ 53,506 $ 40,181 Fleet utilization 68 % 58 % 54 % 53 % 52 % Fleet available days 736 736 728 728 795 Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings 41 109 143 78 60 Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status 92 92 91 91 162 Operating Revenues: Time charter $ 19,773 $ 15,643 $ 17,102 $ 20,461 $ 16,754 Other marine services 1,177 1,142 666 1,772 4,666 20,950 16,785 17,768 22,233 21,420 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 5,678 $ 5,926 $ 6,842 $ 6,140 $ 5,316 Repairs and maintenance 1,722 1,531 2,054 2,035 769 Drydocking 990 2,555 2,857 1,383 321 Insurance and loss reserves 1,384 1,334 1,482 1,282 1,554 Fuel, lubes and supplies 894 928 1,329 967 838 Other 860 473 519 343 531 11,528 12,747 15,083 12,150 9,329 Other Costs and Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 3,866 3,866 3,865 3,866 3,867 Other Activity Operating Revenues: Other marine services $ 195 $ 209 $ 187 $ 829 $ 787 195 209 187 829 787 Direct Costs and Expenses: Operating: Personnel $ 15 $ 36 $ (1,129 ) $ (33 ) $ 1,483 Repairs and maintenance 2 (1 ) 2 22 12 Insurance and loss reserves — 16 (63 ) (259 ) 120 Fuel, lubes and supplies — — — — 2 Other 12 1 (14 ) 25 17 29 52 (1,204 ) (245 ) 1,634 Other Costs and Expenses: Lease expense $ 340 $ 363 $ 319 $ 310 $ 426 Depreciation and amortization 23 26 25 24 28





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,491 $ 35,601 $ 40,605 $ 59,593 $ 67,455 Restricted cash 16,649 2,263 2,255 2,566 16,676 Receivables: Trade, net of allowance for credit loss 69,888 76,497 70,770 58,272 63,728 Other 7,913 7,841 6,210 12,210 11,049 Tax receivable 1,601 983 983 983 983 Inventories 2,760 3,139 3,117 2,516 1,609 Prepaid expenses and other 4,406 4,840 5,659 3,425 2,686 Assets held for sale 10,943 — 500 500 500 Total current assets 173,651 131,164 130,099 140,065 164,686 Property and Equipment: Historical cost 900,414 921,445 921,443 919,139 918,823 Accumulated depreciation (367,448 ) (362,604 ) (349,799 ) (337,001 ) (324,141 ) 532,966 558,841 571,644 582,138 594,682 Construction in progress 11,904 11,935 11,518 13,410 10,362 Net property and equipment 544,870 570,776 583,162 595,548 605,044 Right-of-use asset - operating leases 3,436 3,575 3,683 3,988 4,291 Right-of-use asset - finance leases 36 19 28 29 37 Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies 3,541 2,046 2,641 3,122 4,125 Other assets 1,577 1,864 1,953 2,094 2,153 Total assets $ 727,111 $ 709,444 $ 721,566 $ 744,846 $ 780,336 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 606 $ 494 $ 861 $ 1,285 $ 1,591 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 17 17 26 33 35 Current portion of long-term debt 27,500 28,605 28,605 28,605 28,365 Accounts payable 29,236 22,744 17,790 23,453 27,562 Other current liabilities 27,683 28,808 23,795 21,067 19,533 Total current liabilities 85,042 80,668 71,077 74,443 77,086 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,982 3,221 3,276 3,390 3,529 Long-term finance lease liabilities 20 4 5 — 6 Long-term debt 317,339 272,325 277,740 281,989 287,544 Deferred income taxes 22,037 26,802 30,083 33,873 35,718 Deferred gains and other liabilities 1,369 1,416 1,447 2,285 2,229 Total liabilities 428,789 384,436 383,628 395,980 406,112 Equity: SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity: Common stock 287 287 286 286 280 Additional paid-in capital 479,283 477,661 476,020 474,433 472,692 Accumulated deficit (180,600 ) (154,374 ) (138,028 ) (125,609 ) (102,425 ) Shares held in treasury (8,110 ) (8,110 ) (8,110 ) (8,071 ) (4,221 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 7,141 9,223 7,449 7,506 7,577 298,001 324,687 337,617 348,545 373,903 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 321 321 321 321 321 Total equity 298,322 325,008 337,938 348,866 374,224 Total liabilities and equity $ 727,111 $ 709,444 $ 721,566 $ 744,846 $ 780,336





SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Sep. 30, 2024 Jun. 30, 2024 Mar. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net (Loss) Income $ (26,226 ) $ (16,346 ) $ (12,483 ) $ (23,069 ) $ 5,729 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,879 12,928 12,939 12,882 13,022 Deferred financing costs amortization 254 298 297 295 279 Stock-based compensation expense 1,622 1,604 1,587 1,645 1,510 Debt discount amortization 1,799 2,061 1,993 1,926 1,862 Allowance for credit losses 59 101 39 3 266 (Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments (11,624 ) (1,821 ) (37 ) 1 (18,057 ) Losses on debt extinguishment 28,252 — — — — Derivative losses (gains) 536 (67 ) (104 ) 543 (608 ) Interest on finance lease 2 — 1 — 1 Settlements on derivative transactions, net — — — 164 — Currency (gains) losses (1,308 ) 1,717 560 80 1,276 Deferred income taxes (4,766 ) (3,281 ) (3,790 ) (1,845 ) 2,640 Equity (earnings) losses (1,430 ) (1,012 ) (966 ) 1,100 (374 ) Dividends received from equity investees — 1,498 1,418 — 166 Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts receivables 5,448 (7,411 ) (6,928 ) 4,291 (3,472 ) Other assets 1,338 1,032 (2,395 ) (1,290 ) 733 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,693 9,325 (4,378 ) (3,895 ) (6,456 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 8,528 626 (12,247 ) (7,169 ) (1,483 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,010 ) (210 ) (658 ) (3,416 ) (3,644 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 22,441 2,331 86 — 36,692 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,431 2,121 (572 ) (3,416 ) 33,048 Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on long-term debt (2,479 ) (7,770 ) (6,533 ) (7,530 ) (6,173 ) Payments on debt extinguishment (328,712 ) — — — — Payments on debt extinguishment cost (3,671 ) — — — — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issue costs 345,192 — — — 87 Payments on finance leases (13 ) (10 ) (9 ) (9 ) (9 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs — — — — 24 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants — 38 102 — — Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting — — (39 ) (3,850 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,317 (7,742 ) (6,479 ) (11,389 ) (6,071 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents — (1 ) (1 ) 2 1 Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents 38,276 (4,996 ) (19,299 ) (21,972 ) 25,495 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 37,864 42,860 62,159 84,131 58,636 Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 76,140 $ 37,864 $ 42,860 $ 62,159 $ 84,131



