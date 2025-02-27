Correction: Exor Press Release - ABO Pricing

Amsterdam, 27 February 2025





EXOR ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING FOR APPROXIMATELY 4% OF FERRARI’S OUTSTANDING SHARES





Exor N.V. (“Exor”) announces the successful pricing of the previously announced accelerated bookbuild offering involving the sale of approximately 7 million common shares of Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (representing approximately 4% of the outstanding common shares of Ferrari) to institutional investors (the “Offering”) for total proceeds of €3 billion.

Following completion of the transaction, Exor will remain Ferrari’s single largest shareholder with approximately 20% of the economic rights and 30% of the voting rights in Ferrari’s share capital1 and remains fully committed as a long-term shareholder of Ferrari. Moreover, in the context of the transaction, Exor has entered into a 360-day lock-up commitment, with respect to its remaining common shares of Ferrari.

The Offering is expected to settle on 3 March 2025.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners (the "Joint Global Coordinators") and BNP Paribas, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Société Générale CIB and UniCredit are acting as joint bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") for the Offering.





About Exor

Exor N.V. (AEX: EXO) has been building great companies since its foundation by the Agnelli Family. For more than a century, Exor has made successful investments worldwide, applying a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. Its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor is the largest shareholder including Ferrari, Stellantis, Philips and CNH.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information as defined in article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).





1 With economic rights based on outstanding common shares and voting rights based on outstanding common shares and special voting shares. As a result, these percentages may slightly differ from the percentages of share capital included in the public register of notifications held by the AFM.

