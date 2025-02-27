Astragalus Coffee Spreads Its Fragrance in Paris：Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group's Health Products Debut at Paris International Agricultural Show

TAIZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the 61st Paris International Agricultural Show opened in Paris, France, attracting more than a thousand exhibitors from around the world. As one of the participating Chinese companies, Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group brought its “Huyou Health” and other brand health products to the China Pavilion of SIA for the first time, showing the world the innovative results of the integration of traditional Chinese medicine culture and modern technology.

Since its establishment in 1964, the Paris International Agricultural Show has gradually become a large-scale exhibition with a high reputation in the global agricultural field. At this Agricultural Expo, staff at the Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group booth dressed in traditional costumes enthusiastically introduced visitors to a series of unique health products and agricultural products such as Astragalus Coffee, Lanqin Throat Herbal Candy, Lanqin Powder, and Wenyulu Selenium-Rich Rice. These products attracted many young audiences to experience them and successfully gaining a group of overseas fans.

After learning about the research and development concept and advantages of Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group's “medicine and food homology” products, Alain REOCREUX, Director of the Board of Directors of the French Association for International Trade Development of Agri-Food Products and Technologies, showed great interest in the Group's products. He hopes Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group will bring more high-quality and distinctive health products to the French market to meet the diverse demands of French consumers for health products.

After learning about the products of Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group, Chen Guosheng, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in France, expressed hope that the Group would leverage the international platform of the agricultural expo to promote products like Astragalus coffee and Lanqin Throat Herbal Candy to global markets. He emphasized the importance of enabling more people worldwide to understand and embrace China's comprehensive health products.





“Comprehensive Health” and “Internationalization” constitute the core strategic directions for Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group. Data shows that the Group has exported over 100 products to 42 countries and regions. It has facilitated the inclusion of 5 traditional Chinese medicinal standards in the European Pharmacopoeia. Multiple production facilities, pharmaceutical preparations, and herbal extracts have obtained EU GMP certification, Australian TGA accreditation, and US FDA approvals. The group has accumulated 31 international QC gold medals and received the EFQM Global Award which is one of the world's top three quality honors, demonstrating its commitment to aligning product quality with international standards and strengthening its global competitiveness.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group has designated 2025 as the “Inaugural Year of Comprehensive Health”. At the agricultural expo, participating staff members expressed their anticipation to utilize this event as a new springboard for expanding their comprehensive health industry internationally. They aim to enhance global recognition of China's health products and safeguard the health interests of consumers worldwide.

