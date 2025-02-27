INVL Asset Management launches new INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund which will invest in a fund that lends to the world’s biggest private equity managers

INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, the leading asset management group in the Baltics, has launched the INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund as a new closed-end fund for informed investors.

The INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund will invest in a fund managed by 17Capital, a private credit manager active in North America and Europe. That fund’s strategy is to lend to private equity managers, investors and funds against the net asset value (NAV) of their private equity portfolios.

“The new fund offers investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolios by investing in private equity funds and their managers through credit instruments. Capital will be deployed in a fund managed by a global leader in NAV lending, which finances some of the world’s largest fund managers and has an established investment portfolio. These attributes ensure an attractive risk-return profile” says Audrius Matikiūnas, the interim CEO of INVL Asset Management, which has established the INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund.

The INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund is starting operations following approval its rules by the Bank of Lithuania.

Distribution of the investment units of the fund managed by INVL Asset Management starts in March. The units are being distributed in the Baltics by the financial brokerage firm INVL Financial Advisors, which operates in Lithuania under the INVL Family Office brand. Distribution of the fund in Latvia and Estonia will begin after the required notification procedures.

The minimum investment in the INVL Partner Strategic Lending Fund is EUR 125,000. The fund’s investments are expected to achieve a net average annual return of 10-12%. The anticipated duration of the fund is 7 years.

Founded in 2008, 17Capital operates primarily from London and New York. The company has completed more than 100 investments and 50 exits and since its inception has raised more than USD 13 billion.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 1.6 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

