Press Release

Nokia adds new Agentic-AI capabilities across its autonomous networks portfolio #MWC25

Agentic-AI innovations embedded in autonomous networks portfolio help CSPs to automate, secure, and monetize their networks.

New capabilities introduce several new security features, including new AI-powered Threat Hunt Assistant that reduces threat dwell time from days to minutes by proactively detecting cybersecurity attacks.

AI innovations will be showcased at Nokia’s booth 3B20 sat Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, 3-6 March.





27 February 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced new Agentic AI capabilities within its autonomous networks portfolio that will help Communication Service Providers (CSPs) better automate, secure, and monetize their networks. Extending the AI capabilities already embedded in Nokia’s autonomous networks portfolio, the latest Agentic AI enhancements enable CSPs to more easily detect security threats, accelerate new service creation, and improve the management of their networks.

“CSPs around the world are actively pursuing higher levels of network autonomy to achieve increased operational efficiency and offer their customers personalized experiences. AI is the catalyst to unlock L4/L5 autonomy, manage complexity, and orchestrate actions across network domains and operational functions,” said Kal De, SVP Product and Engineering, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

“Traditional machine learning, LLMs, and Agentic AI will each play critical roles in the journey towards fully autonomous networks. Nokia is helping CSPs evolve their network, service and security operations with AI models trained on telco data, and with access to contextual information like threat intelligence,” said Andy Hicks, Senior Principal Analyst at GlobalData.

Nokia’s autonomous networks portfolio delivers advanced security, analytics, and operations capabilities that provide CSPs with a holistic, real-time view of the network so they can reduce costs, accelerate time-to-value, and deliver the best customer experience. Industry analysts have recognized Nokia as a leader in cybersecurity, telco AI, network automation software, service assurance, and cross-domain service orchestration*. The latest AI capabilities across Nokia’s autonomous networks portfolio include:

New AI innovations in security: Nokia is using a telco trained LLM and Agentic AI to proactively detect security threats and rapidly retrieve insights. With its AI-driven approach, Nokia enables CSPs to reduce manual work and significantly improve their security posture by reducing the dwell time between threats occurring and being removed from the network from days to minutes. The new AI-powered Threat Hunt Assistant, part of NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, leverages telco threat intelligence, network telemetry, and AI to detect attacks and guide security analysts on remediation steps. In addition, enhancements to NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response, including a signature validation capability that ensures the integrity and authenticity of container images, prevent the deployment of untrusted or tampered software in telco cloud environments.

Nokia is using a telco trained LLM and Agentic AI to proactively detect security threats and rapidly retrieve insights. With its AI-driven approach, Nokia enables CSPs to reduce manual work and significantly improve their security posture by reducing the dwell time between threats occurring and being removed from the network from days to minutes. The new AI-powered Threat Hunt Assistant, part of NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome, leverages telco threat intelligence, network telemetry, and AI to detect attacks and guide security analysts on remediation steps. In addition, enhancements to NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response, including a signature validation capability that ensures the integrity and authenticity of container images, prevent the deployment of untrusted or tampered software in telco cloud environments. New AI innovations in analytics: Nokia has augmented its subscriber experience analytics for fixed and mobile networks with Generative AI enabling CSP engineers to interact through natural language to easily retrieve insights and generate reports without requiring specialized technical skills (e.g., knowledge of SQL coding). The new self-service AI studio, part of Nokia’s Data Suite, provides an MLOps and LLMOps framework, including pre-packaged AI models for CSPs to build their own AI and GenAI use cases. Together with the AI studio, Data Suite’s curated data products help CSPs to reduce the time it takes to create new AI use cases from six months to four weeks.

Nokia has augmented its subscriber experience analytics for fixed and mobile networks with Generative AI enabling CSP engineers to interact through natural language to easily retrieve insights and generate reports without requiring specialized technical skills (e.g., knowledge of SQL coding). The new self-service AI studio, part of Nokia’s Data Suite, provides an MLOps and LLMOps framework, including pre-packaged AI models for CSPs to build their own AI and GenAI use cases. Together with the AI studio, Data Suite’s curated data products help CSPs to reduce the time it takes to create new AI use cases from six months to four weeks. New AI innovations in digital operations: Nokia’s Digital Operations Center leverages Agentic AI to automate tasks and troubleshoot issues in service orchestration, fulfilment, and assurance. For example, an AI agent can be used to speed up the creation and cataloguing of a new service – or to help an engineer investigate and resolve an order that has failed during the provisioning process. Additionally, Nokia Bell Labs AI models are incorporated for advanced anomaly detection and prediction of network faults.





Nokia’s latest innovations in AI demonstrate a commitment to help CSPs realize the vision of fully autonomous networks that sense, think, and act.

* ‘Leading Suppliers in Network Automation Software’ (Appledore Research, July 2024), ‘Frost Radar™: Extended Detection and Response, 2024 (Frost & Sullivan, December 2024), ‘GigaOm Radar for Extended Detection and Response’ (GigaOm, April 2024), ‘Automated Assurance: Worldwide Market Shares 2023’ (Analysys Mason, October 2024), ‘Service Assurance: Competitive Landscape Assessment’ (GlobalData, December 2024).

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Blog: Orchestrating the future of fully autonomous networks with GenAI

Product Page: NetGuard Cybersecurity Dome

Web Page: Nokia AI and Analytics

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com