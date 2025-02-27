DTC Genetic Testing Market Set to Grow at 10% CAGR Through 2029

Boston, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing: Global Markets and Technologies is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2024 and to $3.7 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This report reviews the direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing market, focusing on major companies, products, and trends. It covers market drivers, challenges, and growth estimates for segments like ancestry, health (e.g., cancer), and lifestyle (e.g., fitness). Technologies such as genotyping and genome sequencing are included, with forecasts through 2029, excluding animal testing.

Interesting facts

DTC Genetic Testing in Pharmacogenetics:

Direct-to-consumer pharmacogenetic testing reveals how a person’s genetics affect their drug response, helping identify the best medications for them. By pinpointing genetic variations that impact drug metabolism, it supports more personalized and safer treatment, reducing the risk of adverse effects like toxicity.

Factors contributing to the market’s growth include:

Increased access to genetic testing due to low cost of genomic sequencing: Genetic testing is becoming more accessible because the cost of genomic sequencing has plummeted, making it affordable for more people to learn about their health and genetics. Aggressive marketing: Aggressive marketing refers to using intense or persistent tactics to promote products or services, often with the goal of convincing customers to buy quickly or in large amounts. Preference for pharmacogenomic testing based on DTC genetic testing: Preference for pharmacogenomic testing based on DTC genetic testing means that people are choosing genetic tests that help determine the best medications for them, based on their DNA, without needing a doctor's prescription. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes: Chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes are becoming more common, affecting more people worldwide.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.1 billion Market size forecast $3.7 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.0% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product Type, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile Market drivers Increased access to genetic testing due to low cost of genomic sequencing.

Aggressive marketing.

Preference for pharmacogenomic testing based on DTC genetic testing.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes.

This report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the DTC genetic testing market?

The global DTC genetic testing market is projected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $3.7 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of excipients in the DTC genetic testing market?

The market is mainly driven by people’s increasing curiosity about their ancestral roots and their desire for personalized health insights. These insights help individuals assess their risk of developing diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, allowing them to make more informed health decisions.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The DTC GT testing market is segmented by application type, technology type and geographic region.

Which application type will dominate the market in 2029?

The ancestry segment will dominate the market in 2029.

Which region has the largest share of the DTC genetic testing market?

North America has the largest share of the market.

Leading companies in the market include:

23andme Inc.

Ancestry

Color Health Inc.

Dante Labs Global

Myheritage Ltd.

myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd.

Privapath Diagnostics.

