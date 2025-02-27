Hydrographic Survey Equipment Industry Review 2015-2024 and Forecast 2025-2030: A $4.5 Billion Revenue Opportunity

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Hydrographic Survey Equipment was valued at US$3.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.





What Factors are Driving the Growth of the Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market?



Several factors are driving the rapid growth of the hydrographic survey equipment market, including the increasing demand for maritime safety, the expansion of offshore industries, and advancements in survey technologies. One of the primary drivers is the growing importance of maritime safety in global trade and transportation. As shipping volumes increase and ports become busier, the need for accurate, up-to-date hydrographic data is critical to ensuring safe navigation. Governments and port authorities are investing in modern hydrographic survey equipment to maintain shipping channels, update nautical charts, and prevent accidents, fueling market growth.



The expansion of offshore oil and gas exploration and production is another significant driver of the hydrographic survey equipment market. Offshore energy projects require precise underwater mapping to identify suitable drilling sites, install pipelines, and monitor subsea infrastructure. As global energy demand continues to rise, particularly in emerging markets, the need for hydrographic surveys in offshore oil and gas operations is expected to grow. Additionally, as oil and gas fields move into deeper waters, more advanced and sophisticated hydrographic survey equipment is required to operate in challenging environments.



The rapid growth of the renewable energy sector, particularly offshore wind farms, is also driving demand for hydrographic survey equipment. Offshore wind energy projects depend on accurate seabed mapping to select optimal turbine locations, design foundations, and assess the environmental impact of construction. With increasing investment in renewable energy to combat climate change, the demand for hydrographic surveys in this sector is rising. As offshore wind farms are deployed in deeper waters and new technologies such as floating wind turbines emerge, the need for advanced hydrographic survey equipment is expected to grow further.



Environmental regulations and the need for sustainable development are also key factors driving the market for hydrographic survey equipment. Governments and environmental organizations are increasingly requiring detailed hydrographic data to assess the environmental impact of coastal development, dredging, and resource extraction projects. Hydrographic surveys are essential for monitoring marine habitats, protecting endangered species, and ensuring that industrial activities comply with environmental regulations. As global attention to marine conservation and sustainability grows, so too does the demand for hydrographic surveys to support these efforts.



Technological advancements in survey equipment, such as the development of unmanned survey vehicles, multibeam sonar, and LiDAR, are further driving market growth. These technologies have improved the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of hydrographic surveys, making them more attractive to a wide range of industries. The increasing use of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs) has reduced the need for human operators, enabling surveys to be conducted in hazardous or remote areas. As these technologies continue to evolve, the cost and time savings associated with hydrographic surveys are expected to drive further market expansion.



Additionally, the rising demand for high-quality geospatial data for coastal zone management, urban planning, and disaster mitigation is fueling the growth of the hydrographic survey equipment market. With the impacts of climate change becoming more evident, governments and organizations are investing in detailed hydrographic and topographic surveys to assess risks and develop mitigation strategies. The ability to accurately map and monitor coastal areas is critical for managing the effects of sea-level rise, storm surges, and coastal erosion, all of which are increasing concerns for coastal communities worldwide.



With growing demand from sectors such as maritime navigation, offshore energy, environmental management, and coastal development, the hydrographic survey equipment market is poised for continued growth. As industries and governments increasingly rely on detailed, accurate underwater data, advancements in hydrographic technologies will play a vital role in ensuring safe, efficient, and sustainable use of marine resources.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Hydrographic Survey Equipment market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water); Application (Off-Shore Oil & Gas, Cable / Pipeline Route, Charting, Port & Harbor Management, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Shallow Water Depth Survey Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Deep Water Survey Equipment segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $834.0 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.7% CAGR to reach $1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the major companies featured in this Hydrographic Survey Equipment market report include:

Chesapeake Technology, Inc.

EdgeTech

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

Innomar Technologie GmbH

Ixblue SAS

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Mitcham Industries, Inc.

SAAB AB

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Syqwest Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Tritech International Limited

Valeport Ltd.

Xylem, Inc.

Rising Demand for Offshore Exploration and Underwater Mapping Drives Growth in Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market

Expansion of Maritime and Coastal Infrastructure Projects Spurs Adoption of Hydrographic Survey Equipment

Technological Advancements in Multibeam Sonar Systems and Autonomous Survey Vessels Propel Innovation

Role of Hydrographic Survey Equipment in Supporting Oceanographic Research and Marine Conservation Strengthens Business Case for Adoption

Increasing Focus on Hydrographic Surveys for Offshore Wind Farms and Renewable Energy Projects Fuels Market Demand

Growth in Use of Hydrographic Survey Equipment in Port and Harbor Development Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Accurate Underwater Terrain Mapping for Navigation and Safety Expands Addressable Market

Technological Advancements in GNSS, LIDAR, and Satellite-based Systems Drive Market Innovation

