Ducommun Incorporated Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Solid Finish to 2024; Record Full Year Revenue and Gross Margins

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Recap

  • Net revenue of $197.3 million, an increase of 2.6% over Q4 2023
  • Gross margin of 23.5% showed year-over-year growth of 180 bps
  • Net income of $6.8 million increased 33% year-over-year, or $0.45 per diluted share, or 3.4% of revenue, up 70 bps year-over-year
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter of $11.4 million which increased 9% year-over-year, or $0.75 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million (increase of 19% year-over-year), or 13.8% of revenue, up 180 bps year-over-year

“We made excellent progress in our VISION 2027 commitments in 2024 with the bright spots being earnings, EBITDA margins and reaching 23% of revenue for Engineered Products. In addition, I am very happy to report that the Company reached an all-time revenue record for the second consecutive year in 2024. In Q4 we continued the top-line growth story for Ducommun, led by our military and space business,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Quarterly revenue exceeded $190 million for the sixth consecutive quarter and increased to approximately $197 million, resulting in another record full year revenue of $787 million. Gross margins for the quarter also grew 180 bps year-over-year to 23.5% and 350 bps for the full year to 25.1%, another all-time record. As we continued to deliver on our VISION 2027 Plan of shifting to more engineered products, executing strategic pricing initiatives and driving productivity improvements from our restructuring activities, the future for DCO and its shareholders is bright.

“Ducommun also ended the year with a strong backlog* in excess of $1.0 billion, with military and space backlog being the bright spot, up almost $100 million to $625 million from 2023. The significant backlog, especially in our military and space business, reaffirms our success with defense prime off-loading initiatives along with new business through FMS. Both should be a catalyst for continued growth in our defense business. Looking ahead to 2025, I am optimistic as well that Boeing’s progress on safety and quality control will allow them to regain stability and production growth in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, which would be great news for DCO and an inflection point for higher revenue. This along with the expected growth at Airbus, provides a strong outlook for our commercial aerospace business.

“In December 2022, we laid out our VISION 2027 Plan to investors and now at the end of year two, our financial performance shows that the Plan is working. Our margins have expanded and we have grown revenues despite significant headwinds in the commercial aerospace market. The DCO team continues to relentlessly execute on the VISION 2027 Plan.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $197.3 million, compared to $192.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The 2.6% increase year-over-year was primarily due to the following in the Company’s key end-use markets:

  • $5.1 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile, electronic warfare and ground vehicle platforms, partially offset by lower rates on selected military fixed-wing aircraft platforms; and
  • $3.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft and Airbus platforms, partially offset by lower revenues from in-flight entertainment and Boeing platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $5.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. This reflects higher gross profit of $4.7 million and lower interest expense of $1.8 million, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $3.1 million and higher income tax expense of $1.3 million. A portion of the higher SG&A expenses were due to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the common stock outstanding of Ducommun Incorporated.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.4 million, or 23.5% of revenue, compared to gross profit of $41.7 million, or 21.7% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin percentage year-over-year was primarily due to higher mix of engineered products, strategic value pricing actions and the benefits of the restructuring program.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.4 million, or 5.3% of revenue, compared to $8.9 million, or 4.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher gross profit noted above, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses also noted above. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.1 million, or 8.2% of revenue, compared to $15.9 million, or 8.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.6 million compared to $5.4 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the benefit from the interest rate swaps which became effective on January 1, 2024, along with a lower debt balance in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $27.3 million, or 13.8% of revenue, compared to $23.0 million, or 12.0% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2023.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the net cash provided by operations was $18.4 million compared to $26.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower net cash provided by operations year-over-year was primarily due to higher inventories, higher other assets, and lower contract liabilities, partially offset by lower contract assets.

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2024 were $1,012.6 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $1,060.8 million compared to $993.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $107.0 million, compared to $106.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year was essentially flat primarily due to the following:

  • $6.8 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher rates on selected missile and electronic warfare platforms; partially offset by lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms; partially offset by
  • $3.4 million lower revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to lower revenues from in-flight entertainment, partially offset by higher rates on large commercial aircraft and business jet platforms.

In addition, revenue for the Company’s industrial end-use markets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased $3.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 mainly due to the Company selectively pruning non-core business.

Electronic Systems operating income for the current year fourth quarter was $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 9.2% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher engineered product revenues, strategic value pricing actions and the benefits of the restructuring program. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $19.0 million, or 17.7% of revenue, compared to $10.9 million, or 10.2% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems reported net revenue for the current quarter of $90.3 million, compared to $85.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

  • $6.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to higher rates on selected rotary-wing aircraft and Airbus platforms, partially offset by lower rates on Boeing platforms; partially offset by
  • $1.7 million lower revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to lower rates on selected fixed-wing aircraft platforms, partially offset by higher rates on selected ground vehicle platforms.

Structural Systems operating income for the current-year fourth quarter was $3.2 million, or 3.6% of revenue, compared to $6.6 million, or 7.7% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to unfavorable product mix, higher restructuring and other one-time charges related to the shutdown of the Company’s Monrovia performance center, partially offset by favorable manufacturing volume and lower inventory purchase accounting adjustments. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $8.3 million, or 9.2% of revenue, compared to $12.5 million, or 14.6% of revenue, in the comparable period last year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expense

CG&A expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $11.8 million, or 6.0% of total Company revenue, compared to $7.5 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, in the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in CG&A expenses was primarily due to higher stock-based compensation expense of $3.6 million and higher professional services fees of $1.4 million, of which $0.7 million was related to the unsolicited non-binding offer to acquire all the common stock outstanding of Ducommun Incorporated.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, any statements about the Company’s expectations relating to its progress towards the goals stated in its VISION 2027 strategy, expectations related to the Company’s backlog and defense prime off-loading initiatives continuing to serve as a catalyst for the growth of its defense business, and expectations relating to the growth of the Company’s commercial aerospace business and its 2025 performance. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “continue” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the strength of the real estate market, the duration of any lease entered into as part of any sale-leaseback transaction, the amount of commissions owed to brokers, and applicable tax rates; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations, including but not limited to those relating to international trade; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; the geographic spread, duration and severity of future pandemics, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, February 27, 2025, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer, Guaymas fire related expenses, other fire related expenses, insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets, insurance recoveries related to business interruption, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments), including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP operating income, including as a percentage of net revenues, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and backlog. In addition, certain other prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year’s presentation.

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies.

The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein may or may not be greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond the Company’s control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in some of the Company’s programs.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars In thousands)
    
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Assets   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$37,139  $42,863 
Accounts receivable, net 109,716   104,692 
Contract assets 200,584   177,686 
Inventories 196,881   199,201 
Production cost of contracts 6,802   7,778 
Other current assets 16,959   17,349 
Total Current Assets 568,081   549,569 
Property and Equipment, Net 109,812   111,379 
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 28,611   29,513 
Goodwill 244,600   244,600 
Intangibles, Net 149,591   166,343 
Deferred Income Taxes 2,239   641 
Other Assets 23,167   18,874 
Total Assets$1,126,101  $1,120,919 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$75,784  $72,265 
Contract liabilities 34,445   53,492 
Accrued and other liabilities 44,214   42,260 
Operating lease liabilities 8,531   7,873 
Current portion of long-term debt 12,500   7,813 
Total Current Liabilities 175,474   183,703 
Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 229,830   256,961 
Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities 21,284   22,947 
Deferred Income Taxes    4,766 
Other Long-Term Liabilities 16,983   16,448 
Total Liabilities 443,571   484,825 
Commitments and Contingencies   
Shareholders’ Equity   
Common stock 148   146 
Additional paid-in capital 217,523   206,197 
Retained earnings 453,475   421,980 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,384   7,771 
Total Shareholders’ Equity 682,530   636,094 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$1,126,101  $1,120,919 


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Quarterly Information Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Net Revenues$197,292  $192,231  $786,551  $756,992 
Cost of Sales 150,885   150,535   589,286   593,805 
Gross Profit 46,407   41,696   197,265   163,187 
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 34,112   30,973   138,610   119,728 
Restructuring Charges 1,896   1,792   6,444   14,542 
Operating Income 10,399   8,931   52,211   28,917 
Interest Expense (3,617)  (5,449)  (15,304)  (20,773)
Other Income, Net    290      8,235 
Income Before Taxes 6,782   3,772   36,907   16,379 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 8   (1,338)  5,412   451 
Net Income$6,774  $5,110  $31,495  $15,928 
Earnings Per Share       
Basic earnings per share$0.46  $0.35  $2.13  $1.16 
Diluted earnings per share$0.45  $0.34  $2.10  $1.14 
Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding       
Basic 14,820   14,636   14,774   13,717 
Diluted 15,098   14,890   15,013   13,972 
        
Gross Profit % 23.5%  21.7%  25.1%  21.6%
SG&A % 17.3%  16.1%  17.7%  15.8%
Operating Income % 5.3%  4.6%  6.6%  3.8%
Net Income % 3.4%  2.7%  4.0%  2.1%
Effective Tax (Benefit) Rate 0.1% (35.5)        %  14.7%  2.8%


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
GAAP net income$6,774  $5,110  $31,495  $15,928 
Non-GAAP Adjustments:       
Interest expense 3,617   5,449   15,304   20,773 
Income tax expense (benefit) 8   (1,338)  5,412   451 
Depreciation 3,989   3,781   16,328   15,473 
Amortization 4,320   4,369   17,110   17,098 
Stock-based compensation expense(1)(2) 5,083   1,276   17,836   15,045 
Restructuring charges(3) 2,251   1,917   7,656   14,855 
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer 738      3,145    
Guaymas fire related expenses          3,896 
Other fire related expenses          477 
Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets    (161)     (5,724)
Insurance recoveries related to business interruption    (129)     (2,289)
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 524   2,724   2,269   5,531 
Adjusted EBITDA$27,304  $22,998  $116,555  $101,514 
Net income as a % of net revenues 3.4%  2.7%  4.0%  2.1%
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues 13.8%  12.0%  14.8%  13.4%
                

(1) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.9 million and $3.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included less than $0.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.

(2) Each of the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 included $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.

(3) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 included $0.3 million and $1.2 million, respectively, of restructuring charges that were recorded as cost of sales. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of restructuring charges that were recorded as cost of sales.


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
 %
Change		 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % of Net  Revenues
2024		 % of Net  Revenues
2023		 %
Change		 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % of Net  Revenues
2024		 % of Net  Revenues
2023
Net Revenues                   
Electronic Systems0.3% $106,972  $106,679  54.2% 55.5% 0.3% $431,363  $430,136  54.8% 56.8%
Structural Systems5.6%  90,320   85,552  45.8% 44.5% 8.7%  355,188   326,856  45.2% 43.2%
Total Net Revenues2.6% $197,292  $192,231  100.0% 100.0% 3.9% $786,551  $756,992  100.0% 100.0%
Segment Operating Income                   
Electronic Systems  $18,981  $9,837  17.7% 9.2%   $73,666  $42,086  17.1% 9.8%
Structural Systems   3,248   6,587  3.6% 7.7%    24,964   23,460  7.0% 7.2%
    22,229   16,424         98,630   65,546     
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1)   (11,830)  (7,493) (6.0)% (3.9)%    (46,419)  (36,629) (5.9)% (4.8)%
Total Operating Income  $10,399  $8,931  5.3% 4.6%   $52,211  $28,917  6.6% 3.8%
Adjusted EBITDA                   
Electronic Systems                   
Operating Income  $18,981  $9,837        $73,666  $42,086     
Other Income                  222     
Depreciation and Amortization   3,586   3,650         14,455   14,276     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense   110   141         351   462     
Restructuring (Credits) Charges   (385)  673         177   6,412     
    22,292   14,301  20.8% 13.4%    88,649   63,458  20.6% 14.8%
Structural Systems                   
Operating Income   3,248   6,587         24,964   23,460     
Depreciation and Amortization   4,638   4,441         18,696   18,060     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense   114   128         375   387     
Restructuring Charges   2,636   1,221         7,479   8,334     
Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments   524   2,724         2,269   5,531     
Guaymas Fire Related Expenses                  3,896     
Other Fire Related Expenses                  477     
    11,160   15,101  12.4% 17.7%    53,783   60,145  15.1% 18.4%
Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)                   
Operating loss   (11,830)  (7,493)        (46,419)  (36,629)    
Depreciation and Amortization   85   59         287   235     
Stock-Based Compensation Expense   4,859   1,007         17,110   14,196     
Restructuring Charges      23            109     
Professional Fees related to Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Offer   738            3,145        
    (6,148)  (6,404)        (25,877)  (22,089)    
Adjusted EBITDA  $27,304  $22,998  13.8% 12.0%   $116,555  $101,514  14.8% 13.4%
                    
Capital Expenditures                   
Electronic Systems  $1,958  $1,255        $4,908  $6,007     
Structural Systems   2,109   2,084         6,281   13,127     
Corporate Administration   196            3,220        
Total Capital Expenditures  $4,263  $3,339        $14,409  $19,134     
                            

(1)   Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
    
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating IncomeDecember 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 %
of Net  Revenues
2024		 %
of Net  Revenues
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 %
of Net  Revenues
2024		 %
of Net  Revenues
2023
GAAP Operating income$10,399  $8,931      $52,211  $28,917     
                
GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems$18,981  $9,837      $73,666  $42,086     
Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:               
Other income              222     
Restructuring (credits) charges (385)  673       177   6,412     
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 373   373       1,493   1,493     
Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems (12)  1,046       1,670   8,127     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 18,969   10,883  17.7% 10.2%  75,336   50,213  17.5% 11.7%
                
GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 3,248   6,587       24,964   23,460     
Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:               
Restructuring charges 2,636   1,221       7,479   8,334     
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 524   2,724       2,269   5,531     
Guaymas fire related expenses              3,896     
Other fire related expenses              477     
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,859   1,922       7,437   6,795     
Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems 5,019   5,867       17,185   25,033     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 8,267   12,454  9.2% 14.6%  42,149   48,493  11.9% 14.8%
                
GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (11,830)  (7,493)      (46,419)  (36,629)    
Adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate:               
Restructuring charges    23          109     
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer 738          3,145        
Total adjustments to GAAP operating loss - Corporate 738   23       3,145   109     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate (11,092)  (7,470)      (43,274)  (36,520)    
Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income 5,745   6,936       22,000   33,269     
Non-GAAP adjusted operating income$16,144  $15,867  8.2% 8.3% $74,211  $62,186  9.4% 8.2%


DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
    
 Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP To Non-GAAP Net IncomeDecember 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
GAAP net income$6,774  $5,110  $31,495  $15,928 
Adjustments to GAAP net income:       
Restructuring charges 2,251   1,917   7,656   14,855 
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer 738      3,145    
Guaymas fire related expenses          3,896 
Other fire related expenses          477 
Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets    (161)     (5,724)
Insurance recoveries related to business interruption    (129)     (2,289)
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 524   2,724   2,269   5,531 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 2,232   2,295   8,930   8,288 
Total adjustments to GAAP net income before provision for income taxes 5,745   6,646   22,000   25,034 
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1)$(1,149) $(1,329) $(4,400) $(5,006)
Non-GAAP adjusted net income$11,370  $10,427  $49,095  $35,956 


 Three Months Ended Years Ended
GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per ShareDecember 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”)$0.45  $0.34  $2.10  $1.14 
Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:       
Restructuring charges 0.15   0.13   0.51   1.06 
Professional fees related to unsolicited non-binding acquisition offer 0.05      0.21    
Guaymas fire related expenses          0.28 
Other fire related expenses          0.03 
Insurance recoveries related to loss on operating assets    (0.01)     (0.41)
Insurance recoveries related to business interruption    (0.01)     (0.16)
Inventory purchase accounting adjustments 0.03   0.18   0.15   0.40 
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.15   0.16   0.59   0.59 
Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes 0.38   0.45   1.46   1.79 
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments(1)$(0.08) $(0.09) $(0.29) $(0.36)
Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS$0.75  $0.70  $3.27  $2.57 
        
Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 15,098   14,890   15,013   13,972 
                

(1)   Includes effective tax rate of 20.0% for both 2024 and 2023 adjustments.

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
  
 (In thousands)
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
Consolidated Ducommun   
Military and space$624,785  $527,143 
Commercial aerospace 415,905   429,494 
Industrial 20,129   36,931 
Total$1,060,819  $993,568 
Electronic Systems   
Military and space$459,546  $397,681 
Commercial aerospace 76,291   87,994 
Industrial 20,129   36,931 
Total$555,966  $522,606 
Structural Systems   
Military and space$165,239  $129,462 
Commercial aerospace 339,614   341,500 
Total$504,853  $470,962 
        

* Under ASC 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 as of December 31, 2024 were $1,012.6 million. The Company defines backlog as customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of December 31, 2024 was $1,060.8 million compared to $993.6 million as of December 31, 2023.