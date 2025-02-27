Gray Media’s Fourth Quarter Financial Results Exceeded Expectations

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media, Inc. (“Gray,” “Gray Media,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which included revenues and expenses both finishing slightly better than guidance. For the full-year 2024, our portfolio of leading television stations earned $497 million of political advertising revenue, which we estimate to be the highest level of political advertising revenue among our peers, in total and on a per television household basis. Total operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal of assets) in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $648 million, which was 2% below the low end of our previously announced guidance for the quarter. In addition, during 2024, we reduced the outstanding principal amount of our outstanding debt by $520 million, and we finished the year with a slightly lower Leverage Ratio, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, than we began the year.

We are very pleased to have finished 2024 having made significant progress in enhancing our local content offerings, optimizing cost structure, strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our financial flexibility. We look forward to continuing these trends in 2025.

Summary of Fourth Quarter Results

   Operating Highlights:

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.0 billion, an increase of 21% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Core advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $380 million, a decrease of 8% primarily as a result of political displacement compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Retransmission consent revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $361 million, a decrease of 1% from the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Political advertising revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $250 million, an increase of 658% from the fourth quarter of 2023, consistent with the on-year of the two-year political advertising cycle.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $156 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $22 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $402 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 86% from the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to the cyclical increase in political advertising revenue.

   Other Key Metrics:

  • During the year ended December 31, 2024, we reduced the principal amount of our outstanding debt by $520 million.
  • As of December 31, 2024, calculated as set forth in our Senior Credit Agreement, our First Lien Leverage Ratio and Leverage Ratio, which are net of $135 million of cash, were 2.97 to 1.00 and 5.49 to 1.00, respectively.
  • As of December 31, 2024, we had $674 million of borrowing availability under our $680 million undrawn Revolving Credit Facility (availability reduced by outstanding letters of credit).
  • Non-cash stock-based compensation was $5 million and $6 million during the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Subsequent Event

In December 2024, we entered into a series of agreements through which we will receive approximately $35 million in return for (a) all of Gray’s interests in certain third-party leases for space at Gray-owned tower sites, and (b) the exclusive right to market and lease space at those Gray-owned tower sites to third parties. We will retain ownership and control of each such tower site and will not incur any additional operating costs with respect to the subject tower sites. We anticipate closing the transactions at various times during 2025, with the majority of closings occurring in the first half of 2025.  

Guidance for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2025:

Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, we anticipate the following key financial results, as outlined below in approximate ranges and as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as well as certain currently anticipated full-year financial results. As always, guidance may change in the future based on several factors and therefore may not reflect actual results.

Despite macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainty entering 2025, we are optimistic about the year as we realize benefits from our various internal initiatives, an improved regulatory environment for our industry, and a more favorable capital markets environment.

For the first quarter of 2025, we currently expect that core advertising revenue will be down approximately 7% to 8% compared to the first quarter of 2024, due in part to the Super Bowl airing on our 33 FOX channels in 2025 compared to our 54 CBS channels in 2024. We were very pleased that our Super Bowl advertising revenue on our FOX channels increased to $9 million in 2025, compared to $6 million on our FOX channels in 2023. In 2024, our Super Bowl advertising revenue was $18 million on our CBS channels. Our first quarter was also negatively impacted by one less selling day due to Leap Day, which we estimate impacted core revenue by $4 million. Excluding Super Bowl and Leap Day, our Core advertising revenue guide for the first quarter 2025 is down 3% to 5%. As part of our core advertising revenue, we are continuing to see strong double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in digital advertising revenue and from local customers who previously have not purchased advertising from us. As such, we believe that our leading stations and digital products are increasing our share of local advertising market revenues.

We anticipate that the cost containment measures announced in November 2024 will achieve or exceed the anticipated annual run-rate of $60 million during the current quarter. We also anticipate receiving additional net reimbursements of approximately $25 million in 2025 related to capital expenditures at our Assembly Atlanta development.

Our current authorization to repurchase additional debt in the open market is $250 million. The extent of such repurchases, including the amount and timing of any repurchases, will depend on general market conditions, regulatory requirements, alternative investment opportunities and other considerations. This repurchase program supersedes any previous repurchase authorization, does not require us to repurchase a minimum amount of debt, and it may be modified, suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.

       
  Quarter Ending
    March 31, 2025
  March 31, 2024 (Guidance)
  (Actual) Low High
  (in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):      
Core advertising $372 $342 $347
Political 27 2 4
Retransmission consent 381 375 377
Production companies 24 27 28
Other 19 18 19
Total revenue $823 $764 $775
       
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal of assets):    
Broadcasting:      
Station expenses $348 $347 $351
Network affiliation fees 234 234 235
Non-cash stock-based compensation 1 1 1
Total broadcasting expense $583 $582 $587
       
Production companies $21 $21 $22
       
Corporate and administrative:      
Corporate expenses $23 $27 $29
Non-cash stock-based compensation 5 6 6
Total corporate and administrative expense $28 $33 $35
       
      Year Ending
      December 31,
      2025
Estimated supplemental information (in millions):     (Guidance)
Interest expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs     $450
Amortization of deferred financing costs     $16
Preferred stock dividends     $52
Common stock dividends     $32
Total capital expenditures, excluding Assembly Atlanta     $85 to $90
Capital expenditures for Assembly Atlanta, net of anticipated reimbursements   $-
Income tax payments, net of refunds     $80 to $100
       
       


              
Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)  
              
 Three Months Ended December 31,    
 2024 2023
 % Change 2024 to
2023		 2022 % Change 2024 to
2022		 
 (dollars in millions)    
Revenue (less agency commissions):             
Core advertising$380 $415  (8)% $406 (6)% 
Political advertising250 33  658% 255 (2)% 
Retransmission consent                    361                   365  (1)%                   353 2% 
Other                      17                     19  (11)%                     21 (19)% 
Total broadcasting revenue                 1,008                   832  21%                1,035 (3)% 
Production companies                      37                     32  16%                     37 0% 
Total revenue$1,045 $864  21% $1,072 (3)% 
                                                                                     
Operating expenses (1):             
Broadcasting             
Station expenses$366 $371  (1)% $343 7% 
Network affiliation fees231 232  0% 225 3% 
Transaction Related Expenses- -  0% 1 (100)% 
Non-cash stock-based compensation1 1  0% 1 0% 
Total broadcasting expense$598 $604  (1)% $570 5% 
                                                                                     
Production companies$26 $27  (4)% $27 (4)% 
              
Corporate and administrative             
Corporate expenses$20 $28  (29)% $19 5% 
Transaction Related Expenses- -  0% 1 (100)% 
Non-cash stock-based compensation4 5  (20)% 4 0% 
Total corporate and administrative expense$24 $33  (27)% $24 0% 
                                                                                     
Net income (loss)$                  169 $                  (9) (1978)% $                186 (9)% 
              
Adjusted EBITDA (2)$                  402 $                216  86% $                465 (14)% 
              
 Year Ended December 31,    
 2024 2023
 % Change 2024 to 2023 2022 % Change 2024 to 2022 
 (dollars in millions)    
Revenue (less agency commissions):             
Core advertising$1,490 $1,514  (2)% $1,496 0% 
Political advertising                    497                     79  529%                   515 (3)% 
Retransmission consent                 1,482                1,532  (3)%                1,496 (1)% 
Other                      70                     70  0%                     76 (8)% 
Total broadcasting revenue                 3,539                3,195  11%                3,583 (1)% 
Production companies                    105                     86  22%                     93 13% 
Total revenue$3,644 $3,281  11% $3,676 (1)% 
                                                                                     
Operating expenses (1):             
Broadcasting             
Station expenses$1,380 $1,326  4% $1,252 10% 
Network affiliation fees                    932                   937  (1)%                   903 3% 
Transaction Related Expenses                         -                       -  0%                       6 (100)% 
Non-cash stock-based compensation                        5                       5  0%                       4 25% 
Total broadcasting expense$2,317 $2,268  2% $2,165 7% 
              
Production companies$83 $115  (28)% $83 0% 
              
Corporate and administrative             
Corporate expenses$87 $97  (10)% $84 4% 
Transaction Related Expenses- -  0% 2 (100)% 
Non-cash stock-based compensation                      17                     15  13%                     18 (6)% 
Total corporate and administrative expense$                  104 $                112  (7)% $                104 0% 
              
Net income (loss)$375 $(76) (593)% $455 (18)% 
              
Adjusted EBITDA (2)$1,162 $816  42% $1 355 (14)% 
              

1)   Excludes depreciation, amortization, impairment and loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net.
2)   See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included herein.

          
Detail Table of Operating Results (Unaudited)  
          
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31,
 2024 2023 2024 2023
 (in millions, except for net income per share data) 
Revenue (less agency commissions):         
Broadcasting$1,008 $832  $3,539 $3,195 
Production companies37 32  105 86 
Total revenue (less agency commissions)1,045 864  3,644 3,281 
Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization,          
impairment and loss on disposal of assets, net:         
Broadcasting              598               604              2,317             2,268 
Production companies                26                 27                  83               115 
Corporate and administrative                24                 33                104               112 
Depreciation                36                 39                144               145 
Amortization of intangible assets                31                 47                125               194 
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets                   -                    -                     -                 43 
Loss on disposal of assets, net                  5                   1                  20                 21 
Operating expenses              720               751              2,793             2,898 
Operating income              325               113                851               383 
Other income (expense):         
Miscellaneous income (expense), net                  3                 12                117                   7 
Impairment of investments               (25               (21)                (25               (29)
Interest expense             (122             (116)              (485             (440)
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt                35                    -                  34                  (3)
Income (loss) before income tax              216                (12)               492                (82)
Income tax expense (benefit)                47                  (3)               117                  (6)
Net income (loss)              169                  (9)               375                (76)
Preferred stock dividends                13                 13                  52                 52 
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$             156 $             (22) $             323 $           (128)
          
Basic per share information:         
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$            1.64 $          (0.24) $            3.40 $          (1.39)
Weighted-average shares outstanding95 93  95 92 
          
Diluted per share information:         
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$            1.59 $          (0.24) $            3.36 $          (1.39)
Weighted-average shares outstanding98 93  96 92 
          
          


      
Other Financial Data (Unaudited)  
      
 Year Ended December 31,
 2024
 2023
 (in millions)  
      
Net cash provided by operating activities$                  751  $                  648 
Net cash used in investing activities                    (28)                   (291)
Net cash used in financing activities                  (609)                   (397)
Net increase (decrease) in cash $                  114  $                  (40)
      
 As of December 31,
 2024
 2023
 (in millions)  
      
Cash$135  $21 
Long-term debt, including current portion, less deferred     
financing costs$5,621  $6,160 
Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock$650  $650 
Borrowing availability under Revolving Credit Facility$674  $494 
      
      

The Company

We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. We also own Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. 

Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based largely on our current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by us. These statements are statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by words such as “estimates,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “implied,” “assume” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, include: estimates of future revenue, future expenses, future capital expenditures, future income tax payments, future workforce reductions and other future events. We are subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in the “Risk Factors,” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections contained therein, which reports are made publicly available via our website, www.graymedia.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. This press release reflects management’s views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Gray undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release beyond the published date, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call to discuss our fourth quarter operating results on February 27, 2025. The call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1 (800) 285-6670. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.graymedia.com. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1 (888) 556-3470, Confirmation Code: 898476 until March 27, 2025.

Non-GAAP Terms

In addition to results prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this earnings release discusses “Adjusted EBITDA” a non-GAAP performance measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss), adjusted for income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation costs, non-cash 401(k) expense, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, impairment of investments, loss (gain) on asset disposals and certain other miscellaneous items. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of our operating performance.

In addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, “Leverage Ratio Denominator” is a metric that management uses to calculate our compliance with our financial covenants in our indebtedness agreements. This metric is calculated as specified in our Senior Credit Agreement and is a significant measure that represents the denominator of a formula used to calculate compliance with material financial covenants within the Senior Credit Agreement that govern our ability to incur indebtedness, incur liens, make investments and make restricted payments, among other limitations usual and customary for credit agreements of this type. Accordingly, management believes this metric is a very material metric to our debt and equity investors. Leverage Ratio Denominator gives effect to the revenue and broadcast expenses of all completed acquisitions and divestitures as if they had been acquired or divested, respectively, on January 1, 2023 It also gives effect to certain operating synergies expected from the acquisitions and related financings and adds back professional fees incurred in completing the acquisitions. Certain of the financial information related to the acquisitions, if applicable, has been derived from, and adjusted based on, unaudited, un-reviewed financial information prepared by other entities, which Gray cannot independently verify. We cannot assure you that such financial information would not be materially different if such information were audited or reviewed and no assurances can be provided as to the accuracy of such information, or that our actual results would not differ materially from this financial information if the acquisitions had been completed on the stated date. In addition, the presentation of Leverage Ratio Denominator as determined in the Senior Credit Agreement and the adjustments to such information, including expected synergies, if applicable, resulting from such transactions, may not comply with GAAP or the requirements for pro forma financial information under Regulation S-X under the Securities Act of 1933. Leverage Ratio Denominator, as determined in the Senior Credit Agreement, represents an average amount for the preceding eight quarters then ended.

We define Transaction Related Expenses as incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation, and contract termination fees. We present certain line items from our selected operating data, net of Transaction Related Expenses, in order to present a more meaningful comparison between periods of our operating expenses and our results of operations.

Our “Adjusted Total Indebtedness” or “Net Debt”, “First Lien Adjusted Total Indebtedness” and “Secured Adjusted Total Indebtedness” in each case net of all cash, represents the amount of outstanding principal of our long-term debt, plus certain other obligations as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement for the applicable amount of indebtedness.

These non-GAAP terms are not defined in GAAP and our definitions may differ from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness. Such terms are used by management in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, net income and cash flows reported in accordance with GAAP.

 

       
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited):
       
 Three Months Ended
 December 31,
 2024 2023
 2022
 (in millions)
       
Net income (loss)$169 $(9) $        186
Adjustments to reconcile from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA      
Depreciation36 39  33
Amortization of intangible assets31 47  51
Non-cash stock-based compensation5 6  5
Non-cash 401(k) expense- 10  9
Loss on disposal of assets, net5 1  4
Miscellaneous (income) expense, net (3) (12) 1
Impairment of investments25 21  18
Interest expense122 116  100
Gain from early extinguishment of debt (35)-  -
Income tax expense (benefit)47  (3) 58
Adjusted EBITDA$402 $216  $465
       
Supplemental Information:      
Pension benefit$            3 $            1  $            1
Amortization of deferred loan costs              4               2                3
Preferred stock dividends            13             13              13
Common stock dividends              8               8                7
Purchases of property and equipment (1)            33             30              53
Income taxes paid, net of refunds              5               7              52
       
(1) Excludes $7 million, $29 million and $85 million related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.      
       


       
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited):
       
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 2024 2023  2022
  (in millions)   
Net income (loss)$375 $(76) $455 
Adjustments to reconcile from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA      
Depreciation144 145   129 
Amortization of intangible assets125 194   207 
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets- 43   - 
Non-cash stock-based compensation22 20   22 
Non-cash 401(k) expense- 10   9 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net20 21   (2)
Miscellaneous (income) expense, net  (117) (7)  4 
Impairment of investments25 29   18 
Interest expense485 440   354 
Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt (34)3   - 
Income tax expense (benefit)117  (6)  159 
Adjusted EBITDA$1,162 $816  $1,355 
       
Supplemental Information:      
Pension benefit$3 $2  $3 
Contribution to pension plan- 4   4 
Amortization of deferred loan costs15 12   15 
Preferred stock dividends52 52   52 
Common stock dividends32 30   30 
Purchases of property and equipment (2)97 108   172 
Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases (3)- -   7 
Income taxes paid, net of refunds135 50   180 
       
(2) Excludes $46 million, $240 million and $264 million related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.     
(3) Excludes $9 million, $64 million and $0 million related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2024, 2033 and 2022, respectively.     
       


    
Calculation of Leverage Ratio, First Lien Leverage Ratio and Secured Leverage Ratio, as each is defined in our Senior Credit Agreement (Unaudited): 
    
    
  Eight Quarters Ended 
  December 31, 2024 
  (in millions) 
Net income $                                299 
Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Leverage Ratio   
Denominator as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement:   
Depreciation 289 
Amortization of intangible assets 319 
Non-cash stock-based compensation 42 
Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan 10 
Loss on disposal of assets, net 41 
Gain on disposal of investment, not in the ordinary course (110)
Interest expense 925 
Gain on early extinguishment of debt (31)
Income tax expense                                   111 
Impairment of goodwill, other intangible assets and investments 97 
Amortization of program broadcast rights 66 
Payments for program broadcast rights (67)
Pension benefit (5)
Contributions to pension plans (4)
Adjustments for unrestricted subsidiaries 45 
Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected   
synergies during the eight quarter period (1)
Other 2 
Total eight quarters ended December 31, 2024 $2,028 
Leverage Ratio Denominator(total eight quarters ended   
December 31, 2024, divided by 2) $1,014 
    
  December 31, 2024 
  (dollars in millions) 
    
Total outstanding principal, including current portion $5,690 
Letters of credit outstanding                                       6 
Cash                                  (135)
Adjusted Total Indebtedness $5,561 
Leverage Ratio (maximum permitted incurrence is 7.00 to 1.00) 5.49 
    
Total outstanding principal secured by a first lien $3,143 
Cash (135)
First Lien Adjusted Total Indebtedness $3,008 
First Lien Leverage Ratio (maximum permitted incurrence is 3.5 to 1.00) (1) 2.97 
    
Total outstanding principal secured by a lien $3,143 
Cash                                  (135)
Secured Adjusted Total Indebtedness $3.008 
Secured Leverage Ratio (maximum permitted incurrence is 5.50 to 1.00) 2.97 
    
(1) At any time any amounts are outstanding under our revolving credit facility, our maximum First Lien Leverage Ratio cannot exceed 4.25 to 1.00. 
    