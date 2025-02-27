Tether Hosts Fourth Annual Budtender Appreciation Week

Toronto, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tether , a leading name in Canada’s cannabis industry, announces the return of Budtender Appreciation Week (“B-Week”) for its fourth consecutive year. Running from March 24-30, 2025, B-Week is Canada’s ultimate Budtender celebration created to recognize and empower the frontline professionals who shape the industry through product sampling, B2B networking, and brand education. This year’s programming includes sampling events in Calgary, AB and London, ON; a Budtender gathering in Vancouver, BC; and a virtual SESH open to Budtenders across Canada.

Since launching in 2021, Tether has partnered with over 5,000 Budtenders and 175 brands to bring Budtender-focused initiatives to life. During B-Week 2024 alone, over 800 Budtenders and industry professionals participated in events across Canada, with sold-out activations nationwide. This year, Tether is set to surpass those numbers with increased brand participation and expanded opportunities for industry collaboration.

“Over the past four years, B-Week has evolved into an essential celebration of the Budtenders who drive our industry,” says Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Tether. “We are grateful for the brands that continue to support and participate in B-Week, helping to create an engaging and educational week for Budtenders.”

Schedule of Events:

Monday, March 24: Tether’s B-Week Virtual SESH

Tuesday, March 25: Tether’s B-Week Calgary Sampling Event

Wednesday, March 26: Tether’s B-Week London Sampling Event

Thursday, March 27: Tether's B-Week Vancouver Gathering

March 1-30: Retail store visits in BC, AB and ON from the Tether team

Tether is proud to partner with the Independent Retail Cannabis Collective (IRCC), which is sponsoring the first 100 Budtender tickets for Tether’s Vancouver Gathering.

"Supporting and engaging passionate Budtenders is the only path to building a strong customer base for cannabis brands in Canada,” says Tanner Stewart, CEO of Stewart Farms , Tether’s B-Week VIP Wellness Partner. “Partnering with Tether has allowed Stewart Farms to focus on what matters most—equipping Budtenders with the knowledge and experience they need to confidently recommend our products. Together, we’re building a community of wellness aficionados."

This year’s events feature activations from Aspire Infusions , ASTRO LAB , Back Forty , Blunt Botanicals , Bud Lafleur , Cactus Cannabis , Caviar Gold , Cookies , DayDay CBG , Emerald Hour , Frank CBD , Glacial Gold , Green Monké , Grind , Lite Label , Max , MillRite , NightNight CBN , Retro Haze , Stewart Farms , Tasty's , Thumbs Up , Turning Point Brands , TYTAN, Weed Me , and Wyld .

Attendance at Tether’s B-Week events is strictly limited to those who meet the minimum age in their province or territory. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot. Sampling opportunities are available exclusively for currently employed Budtenders and retailers, with limited industry professional tickets available.

How to Get Involved

Tickets: To purchase tickets for Tether’s Budtender Appreciation Week events, visit tetherbuds.com/events .

Media: Complimentary media passes are available. To secure yours, contact Mackenzie Bentley at mbentley@marigoldpr.com.

Partnerships: Brands and organizations interested in participating can contact Debra Dias at ddias@marigoldpr.com.

About Tether

Tether is Canada's Budtender community, connecting cannabis brands with a network of over 5,500 Budtenders from across Canada. By providing Budtenders with the necessary education, connections, and resources to succeed and providing brands with a cost-effective way to connect, promote and educate, Tether paves the way for a stronger community and a brighter future for the industry. To learn more, visit https://tetherbuds.com/ .

