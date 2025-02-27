ORIGENCE CLOSES 2024 FUNDING $53 BILLION FOR TWO MILLION MEMBERS

Irvine, California, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, closed 2024 with $53 billion in funding and serving two million members. As a result, the company’s market share among $1 billion credit unions has grown to more than 55%. Today, the company supports 1,100 credit unions of all sizes, representing more than 66 million members and nearly 20,000 auto dealers. Origence continues its momentum into 2025, introducing new efficiencies that will facilitate credit union loan growth and strengthen dealer relationships.

In 2024, Origence signed 85 credit unions from across the country to use its arc OS loan and account origination platform and CUDL indirect lending platform to efficiently originate direct and indirect auto loans leveraging the latest lending technology solutions.

Origence remained at the forefront of innovative fintech solutions throughout 2024 as credit unions using CUDL reached their fourth year as the leading lender in the country as an aggregate. In addition, a growing number of credit unions modernized their lending solutions by adopting Origence’s document processing automation (DPA). By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), document processing automation processed, validated, and classified more than 5 million documents, enhancing credit union efficiency, accuracy, and dealer relationships while reinforcing their roles as trusted auto financing partners in today's competitive marketplace.

“Our accomplishments in 2024 reflect our unwavering commitment to delivering the ultimate origination experience for credit unions,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “We are dedicated to driving innovation for the future. By equipping credit unions with solutions that enhance efficiency, grow loan portfolios, and elevate member experiences, we’re helping them remain competitive.”

Origence captured other great milestones throughout 2024 as it celebrated its 30th anniversary serving credit unions and reaching $600 billion in funding since it began in 1994. It marked the occasion with a special celebration at Lending Tech Live ’24 in San Diego, Calif., where hundreds of credit unions joined together and raised more than $130,000 for Children’s Miracle Network. In addition, Origence’s annual wine auction raised a record $1.85 million for Children’s Miracle Network earlier in the year. Credit unions will gather again for Lending Tech Live ’25 in Nashville, Tenn., June 16-18, 2025.

Origence continues its momentum in 2025 with expanded efficiencies. With eContracting for CUDLÒ, credit unions benefit from a digital experience that reduces data errors with real-time validation, expedites funding by reducing contracts in transit, and adds efficiencies for managing higher loan volumes, creating a better buyer and dealer experience.

