Dragonfly Energy Announces Corporate Debt Restructuring and Capital Raise

Debt Restructuring with Maturity Extension and Covenant Waiver

Concurrent $3.5 Million Capital Raise With Second Contingent Tranche of $4.5 Million

Transactions Significantly Increase Financial Flexibility and Liquidity

RENO, Nev., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology, today announced the completion of an amendment of its existing debt facility and a concurrent $3.5 million registered direct offering and private placement of the Company’s Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) with a single institutional investor, with a second contingent tranche of $4.5 million, subject to satisfaction of certain events as described below, which the Company believes significantly enhance the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity.

The Company successfully completed an amendment to its existing debt facility with its senior lenders providing enhanced operational and financial flexibility. Key terms of the amendment include:

Waiver of quarterly liquidity covenant requirements through June 30, 2026

Extension of the debt maturity date to October 7, 2027

Payment-in-Kind (PIK) interest option for 2025

Reduction of the monthly minimum liquidity covenant to $2.5 million through March 31, 2026

In addition to the debt restructuring, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of the Preferred Stock in a registered direct offering and private placement, raising at the initial closing, $3.5 million in gross proceeds and the automatic right to receive an additional $4.5 million upon receipt of stockholder approval for the transaction in compliance with the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) and the effectiveness of a resale registration statement to be filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (the ”SEC”) covering the resale of the shares of the Company’s common stock issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Stock. Additionally, the agreement with the investor includes warrants to purchase additional shares of Preferred Stock in an amount of up to an additional $40 million, providing the Company with the opportunity to secure additional capital under similar terms. The transaction is expected to close on February 27, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

“We believe this successful debt restructuring and capital raise significantly strengthen our financial position and will allow us to execute our strategic initiatives with greater flexibility,” said Dr. Denis Phares, Dragonfly Energy’s chief executive officer. “By securing additional liquidity and extending our debt maturity and receiving relief under our operating covenants, we believe we are reinforcing our ability to innovate, expand into new markets, and drive sustainable value for our shareholders.”

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In the registered direct offering, the Company agreed to sell 180 shares of Preferred Stock at a price of $10,000 per share, initially convertible into shares of common stock at a conversion price of $2.332. Concurrently, in a private placement, the Company agreed to sell an additional 170 shares of Preferred Stock at the same offering price as the registered direct offering, initially convertible into shares of common stock at a conversion price of $2.332. As part of the private placement, the Company also agreed to sell warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,000 additional shares of Preferred Stock with an exercise price of $10,000 a share. The Preferred Stock is also convertible at the option of the holder at a discount to the trading price of the Company’s common stock, subject to a floor, as set forth in the transaction documents. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC detailing the material terms of the registered direct and private placement offerings, the applicable transaction agreements, the Preferred Stock, the warrants and the debt facility amendment.

Chardan Capital Markets, LLC acted as exclusive placement agent for the offerings.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy’s patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com .

