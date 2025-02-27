Parsons to Present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

