Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Shoals) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

March 4th, 2025: Jefferies Power, Utilities, and Clean Energy Conference in New York

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss, VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg, and VP of Marketing and Communications Lindsey Williams will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

March 5th, 2025: Citi Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Vikram Bagri. Interested investors should contact their Citi sales representative.

March 11th, 2025: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference in New York

Shoals’ VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Derek Soderberg. Interested investors should contact their Cantor Fitzgerald sales representative.

March 12th, 2025: Oppenheimer Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Colin Rusch. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative.

March 17th, 2025: 37th Annual Roth Conference in Orange County, CA

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Phil Shen. Interested investors should contact their Roth sales representative.

March 18th, 2025: Piper Sandler 25th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, NV

Shoals’ CEO Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will host in-person investor meetings with covering analyst Kashy Harrison. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler sales representative.

March 20th, 2025: Janney Montgomery Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance and Investor Relations Matt Tractenberg will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Sean Milligan. Interested investors should contact their Janney Montgomery sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Email: investors@shoals.com

Media:

Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and Communications

Email: media@shoals.com