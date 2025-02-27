Telesat Partners with Intellian to Develop Ka-Band Flat Panel User Terminals for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Constellation

OTTAWA, Ontario and PYEONGTAEK, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Intellian, a global leading provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, today announced a contract award for Intellian to design and manufacture Ka-band flat panel User Terminals for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation.

Under this agreement, fully optimized Ka-band LEO flat panels for the Telesat Lightspeed network are being designed and manufactured to deliver high-speed throughput for markets including fixed enterprise applications, wireless backhaul, government, land mobility and maritime connectivity.

Intellian is trusted by customers worldwide, recognized for its exceptional reliability and quality. Their technical innovation and proprietary advancements in Active Electronically Scanning Arrays (AESA) flat panel User Terminals has driven the expansion of Intellian’s portfolio, now featuring the latest groundbreaking Ka-band AESA technology.

Telesat Lightspeed customers will benefit from Intellian's fully integrated approach to satellite connectivity User Terminal manufacturing. Produced in their state-of-the-art campus, these small form factor flat panels leverage specialized manufacturing techniques to deliver exceptional performance with minimal weight and power consumption.

Edward Joannides, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Intellian commented: “We're thrilled to partner with Telesat to develop flat panel antennas for the Telesat Lightspeed network, enabling reliable, high performing satellite connectivity for their customers across land, mobile, maritime, and government markets. This new AESA collaboration follows previously announced contract awards for parabolic reference terminals and the Gateway Antenna System program.”

Aneesh Dalvi, Vice President of Telesat Lightspeed Systems Development added “Our expanded collaboration with Intellian demonstrates our confidence in their ability to deliver cutting-edge technology that meets the mission-critical requirements that our customers trust Telesat to deliver. We're committed to offering flexible solutions and the Intellian AESA will be an attractive option, enabling customers to connect to our global network with ease and confidence.”

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s state-of-the-art Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, has been optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity, secure and resilient links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on LinkedIn, X, or visit www.telesat.com.

About Intellian Technologies, Inc

Intellian is driven by a passion for innovation and an agile responsiveness to customer needs. As the crucial link between satellite networks and millions of people on Earth, Intellian’s leading technology and antennas empower global connectivity across oceans and continents, organizations and communities. Strategic thinking, an obsession with quality and a proven ability to deliver enables Intellian to invent for the future, creating mutual success for partners and customers as the world’s connectivity needs evolve. For more information, follow @Intellian and visit intelliantech.com.

Intellian Technologies Inc. is listed on the Korean Stock Exchange, KOSDAQ (189300:KS).

Media Contacts:

W2 Communications for Telesat

telesat@w2comm.com

Knights MPR for Intellian

IntellianComms@knightsmpr.com

Telesat Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. There are numerous risks and uncertainties associated with Telesat’s business and the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation and rising interest rates; Telesat’s ability to meet the funding conditions of its funding agreements with the Government of Canada and Government of Quebec; technological hurdles, including our and our contractors’ development and deployment of the new technologies required to complete the constellation in time to meet our schedule, or at all; the availability of services and components from our and our contractors’ supply chains; competition; risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation, including access to sufficient orbital spectrum to be able to deliver services effectively and access to sufficient geographic markets in which to sell those services; Telesat’s ability to develop significant commercial and operational capabilities; risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; and volatility in exchange rates. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, that was filed on March 28, 2024, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/ and SEDAR’s website at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ as well as our subsequent reports on Form 6-K filed with the SEC and also available on SEDAR.