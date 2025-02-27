authID to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) (“authID”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, March 13, 2025 after the market close. Following issuance of the earnings release, authID Chief Executive Officer, Rhon Daguro and Chief Financial Officer, Ed Sellitto will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate on the live conference call, please access this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s website at investors.authid.ai. Only participants on the live conference call will be able to ask questions.

A replay of the event and a copy of the presentation will also be available for 90 days at authID’s Investor Relations Events.

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

