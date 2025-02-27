MIMEDX to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that senior management will participate in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference.

TD Cowen's 45th Annual Health Care Conference is taking place on March 3-5, 2025, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Health Care industry.

TD Cowen | Boston, MA | March 3-5, 2025

Presentation: Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 11:10 AM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with senior management may contact their TD Cowen representative.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website or through the conference site by using the link above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

mnotarianni@mimedx.com