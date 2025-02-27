OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods for the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has launched its proposed initial public offering of 5,555,556 of its ordinary shares. The underwriter will have a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 833,333 ordinary shares from OMS at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $8.00 and $10.00 per ordinary share. The shares are subject to approval for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the proposed ticker symbol “OMSE.”

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 678-9147, email at rothecm@roth.com.

When available, to obtain a copy of the prospectus free of charge, visit the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website, www.sec.gov , and search under the registrant’s name, “OMS Energy Technologies Inc.” The initial public offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when it may be completed.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and include statements regarding the expected size, timing and results of the initial public offering. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “budget,” “plan,” “seek,” “envision,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in OMS’s prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed initial public offering. OMS undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@omsos.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com

Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: oms@thepiacentegroup.com