OMS Energy Technologies Inc.’s Indonesian Subsidiary Obtains API Spec 11D1 Certification, Strengthening Industry Leadership

SINGAPORE, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry, today announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, PT OMS Oilfield Services (“OMS Indonesia”), has earned the American Petroleum Institute’s API Spec 11D1 certification and expanded its product offerings with certified, self-developed and self-manufactured packers, a critical component in petroleum and natural gas operations. This milestone underscores OMS’s commitment to industry-leading standards and strengthens its ability to win new business in competitive oilfield markets.

API Spec 11D1 defines design, manufacturing, testing and quality control standards for packers and bridge plugs, ensuring equipment can handle high-stress conditions and enhancing trust and confidence among operators and service companies. With the API Spec 11D1 certification, OMS Indonesia will augment its self-manufactured product portfolio of API-6A-certified surface wellheads and Christmas trees with full-scale product design, qualification, and manufacturing of retrievable mechanical and hydraulic packers. These components can be seamlessly integrated with OMS’s surface wellhead systems as well as other manufacturers’ equipment, offering customers flexible, high-performance solutions and creating diverse revenue opportunities.

OMS’s Mechanical Retrievable Packers (Image for illustrative purposes only)





OMS’s Hydraulic Retrievable Packers (Image for illustrative purposes only)

OMS’s newly manufactured, certified mechanical packers

Building on its established repair and maintenance services in Indonesia, OMS has commenced its first project integrating its certified packers with a leading Indonesian energy operator. The project is currently in the qualification stage.





Packer Qualification and Testing Facility

Mr. How Meng Hock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of OMS, commented, “We are proud to earn the API Spec 11D1 certification for our Indonesia operations, a significant milestone that expands our product and service capabilities in a key market. Our relentless commitment to technical excellence and innovation is paying dividends, empowering OMS to deliver a growing suite of high-performance products and solutions to a broader customer base. We will remain focused on achieving the highest possible standards for quality and safety, strengthening OMS’s position as a trusted partner to leading energy producers across Asia Pacific.”

The API Spec 11D1 certification not only reinforces OMS’s technical leadership but also positions the company for accelerated growth in both domestic and international markets. As OMS expands its global footprint, this certification will play a pivotal role in building client confidence and securing new strategic partnerships worldwide.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted engineered solutions supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

