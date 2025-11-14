OMS Energy Technologies Inc. to Announce First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on Friday, November 21, 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (“OMS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods for the oil and gas industry, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fiscal first half ended September 30, 2025, on Friday, November 21, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 21, 2025, or 8:00 P.M. Singapore Time to discuss the financial results.

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time.

Participant Online Registration:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI52568cc179f54752b56e7d2ebe9884a8

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the provided number, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.omsos.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted single-source supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company’s 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

