EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: INVITATION TO THE FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Full Year 2024 Results on Thursday 6 March 2025 with a press release publication after close of Euronext.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Friday 7 March 2025 starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20250307_1/ to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073

UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200

US: +1 786 697 3501

France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66

Italy: +39 06 83360400



Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company’s website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts shortly before the start of the call.