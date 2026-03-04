EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V: ACQUISITION SWEDISH SHOPPING CENTRE

 | Source: Eurocommercial Properties N.V. Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Date: 4 March 2026

Release: After closing of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment


Tags

EUROCOMMERCIAL PRESS RELEASE Eurocommercial Properties N.V.

Attachments

FULL PRESS RELEASE
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading