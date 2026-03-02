EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: INVITATION TO THE FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: 2 March 2026
Release: Immediately
Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Full Year 2025 Results on Thursday 5 March 2026 with a press release publication after close of Euronext.
The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Friday 6 March 2026 starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.
Dial-in link (able to ask verbal questions via phone):
Eurocommercial Full Year 2025 Results Conference Call to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.
Webcast link:
Eurocommercial Full Year 2025 Results Audio Webcast
An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company’s website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts shortly before the start of the call.
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.
Email: info@eurocommercialproperties.com
Website: http://www.eurocommercialproperties.com