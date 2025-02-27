Pending Home Sales Waned 4.6% in January

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Pending home sales in January dropped 4.6%.

Compared to one month ago, pending home sales retreated in the Midwest, South and West, while the Northeast underwent a slight increase.

Year-over-year, contract signings declined in all four U.S. regions, with the South showing the largest reduction.

Pending home sales pulled back 4.6% in January according to the National Association of RealtorsÒ. The Midwest, South and West experienced month-over-month losses in transactions – with the most significant drop in the South – while the Northeast saw a modest gain. Year-over-year, contract signings lowered in all four U.S. regions, with the South seeing the greatest falloff.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)* – a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings – fell 4.6% to 70.6 in January, an all-time low. (Last year’s cyclical low point in July 2024 was revised from 70.2 to 71.2.) Year-over-year, pending transactions declined 5.2%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

“It is unclear if the coldest January in 25 years contributed to fewer buyers in the market, and if so, expect greater sales activity in upcoming months,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “However, it’s evident that elevated home prices and higher mortgage rates strained affordability.”

Housing affordability suffered in January as mortgage rates ranged from 6.91% to 7.04%. Compared to one year ago, the monthly mortgage payment on a $300,000 home increased by an extra $50 to $1,590.

Pending Home Sales Regional Breakdown

The Northeast PHSI rose 0.3% from last month to 63.4, down 0.5% from January 2024. The Midwest index contracted 2.0% to 72.8 in January, down 2.7% from the previous year.

The South PHSI plunged 9.2% to 81.0 in January, down 8.8% from a year ago. The West index fell by 1.2% from the prior month to 57.6, down 4.5% from January 2024.

“Even a slight reduction in mortgage rates will likely ignite buyer interest, given rising incomes, increased jobs and more inventory choices,” added Yun.

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

