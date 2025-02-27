E-Commerce Market to Reach USD 113,060 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Commerce Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the E-Commerce Market was valued at USD 21,327 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 113,060 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.41% from 2024 to 2032.”

This rapid growth is attributed to advancements in logistics, mobile commerce, and AI-powered customer engagement strategies.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon.com, Inc. (Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick)

Alibaba.com (Wholesale Electronics, Clothing)

ASOS (Men’s Hoodies, Women’s Dresses)

Costco Wholesale Corporation (Kirkland Signature Vitamins, Office Furniture)

Dangdang (Books, Electronics)

eBay Inc. (Smartphones, Vintage Clothing)

Flipkart.com (Smartphones, Laptops)

JD.com (Home Appliances, Smartphones)

Lazada (Electronics, Beauty Products)

MercadoLibre S.R.L. (Smartphones, Furniture)

Shopify (Website Builder, Payment Solutions)

Shopee (Toys, Home Decor)

Walmart (Groceries, Clothing)

Wayfair LLC (Furniture, Home Goods)

Zalando (Shoes, Clothing)

Ebates Performance Marketing Inc. (Cashback Offers, Coupons)

Best Buy Co. Inc. (Laptops, Cameras)

Groupon Inc. (Travel Deals, Local Services)

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Furniture, Home Accessories)

Otto GmbH & Co. KG (Clothing, Electronics)

Lojas Americanas S.A. (Books, Electronics)

Priceline.com LLC (Hotel Deals, Car Rentals)

BigCommerce (E-commerce Solutions, Website Templates)

SHEIN (Women’s Fashion, Accessories)

Carrefour (Groceries, Household Items)

Ocado (Grocery Delivery, Household Goods)

E-Commerce Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 21,327 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 113,060 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.41% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Global Internet Expansion Boosts E-Commerce Market by Opening Access to New Consumer Markets Worldwide

Driving Forces Behind E-Commerce Growth: AI, M-Commerce, and Cross-Border Expansion

Several important factors are driving the demand in the e-commerce market. M-commerce is another aspect that propelled the market due to the increasing number of consumers using their smartphones to make online purchases. Also, the use of AI, machine learning, and chatbots has improved the customer experience, along with increased conversion and retention rates. Additionally, increasing preferences for carrying out secure transactions and having inventory loaded on cloud-based platforms are boosting the market. In addition, the development of cross-border trade and global logistics networks has also enabled international e-commerce to be more easily into the daily lives of people.

By Model Type: B2B Leads, While B2C Registers Fastest Growth

The B2B segment dominated the market and accounted for 69% of revenue share in 2023, owing to the bulk buying pattern, automation in the supply chain process, and increasing digital procurement strategies among enterprises. At the same time, the segment is aided by cloud-based platforms that streamline interactions among businesses, further lowering the cost of operation and enhancing efficiency.

The Business-to-Consumer segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032 owing to rising online shopping trends, personalized shopping experiences, and booming direct-to-consumer brands. B2C growth is also fuelled by the increasing penetration of e-commerce giants and more consumer inclination towards faster delivery of goods and convenient payments.

By Product: Home Appliances Dominate, While Fashion Products Surge

The home Appliances segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to the growing demand for smart appliances with increasing disposable income and regular discounts on online shopping. Home appliance purchases via online means are aided by features such as wide product comparisons and financing options available on e-commerce platforms.

The Fashion Products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Fast fashion, influencer marketing, and AI-based styling recommendations are boosting sales. Moreover, the transition to sustainable fashion and the competition of fashion e-commerce stores have a huge influence on the growth of this sector.

E-Commerce Market Segmentation:

By Model Type

Business To Business (B2B)

Business To Consumer (B2C)

Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

By Product

Home Appliances

Fashion Products

Groceries

Books

Others





By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Leads in Growth

North America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share of more than 38%, owing to high internet penetration, a mature e-commerce ecosystem, and advanced logistics networks. The U.S. holds the lead with the big guns, Amazon, eBay, and Walmart to name just a few, are always on the lookout for new ideas and expansion plans for their digital presence.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rapid urbanization, smartphone penetration, and governments encouraging the growth of digital commerce. Online retail transactions across China, and India as well as cross-border trade and fintech-enabled payment solutions have all witnessed an uptick.

Recent Developments in the E-Commerce Market (2024)

January 2024 – Amazon launched AI-driven recommendations and virtual try-on features to enhance online shopping experiences.

February 2024 – Alibaba announced a partnership with logistics firms to improve cross-border e-commerce efficiency.

March 2024 – Shopify introduced a new AI-powered search and discovery tool to help businesses optimize product visibility.

