Independent Research Firm Names Anteriad as One of the Most Significant Intent Data Providers for B2B

Rye Brook, New York, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2B data and marketing solution provider Anteriad today announced that they have been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025. The 2025 report highlights that “B2B intent providers are raising the bar with rapidly advancing capabilities.” AI-driven innovations, improved identity resolution, and global expansion are reshaping the competitive landscape, pushing providers to enhance their data accuracy, persona insights, and predictive analytics.

Recommending that Anteriad should be considered by marketers “looking for highly customized, targeted approaches to marketing and sales campaign execution,” Forrester notes that Anteriad customers “describe Anteriad’s execution as highly targeted, and multiple references praise both their transparency and affordability.”

Anteriad earned a 5, the highest possible score in the criteria of:

Future-proofing Data Collection

Data Integration and Delivery

Data Security and Compliance

Anteriad was also recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024. Anteriad believes the company is uniquely positioned to accelerate engagement and impact for B2B marketers without requiring them to pay hefty technology or per-user fees or go through long, complicated onboarding of a new technology platform.

Anteriad’s excellence in B2B data has also been recognized by other firms. The company was included in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for GTM Data Applications Report, named a Market Leader in Research in Action’s 2024 Revenue Marketing Automation Solutions Report, Vendor Selection Matrix and featured in B2B Marketing's 2025 Martech Vendor Spotlight Report for ABM.

“We’re proud that Forrester has recognized Anteriad as a Strong Performer, reinforcing for us our commitment to empowering marketing and sales teams with highly targeted, AI-powered solutions tailored to their revenue generation needs,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad. Adding, “This report is, in our opinion, another testament to our continued focus on delivering the confidence businesses need in both their data and their results.”

Access The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025 here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .

