Johnson Fistel, LLP’s Denver Office Continues Investigation into Ibotta, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders Who Incurred Losses

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denver Law Office of Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)—headquartered in Denver, Colorado—or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose information to investors.

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On February 26, 2025, Ibotta announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, reporting quarterly revenue of $98.4 million, representing a 1% year-over-year decline, while also issuing a first-quarter 2025 revenue outlook ranging from $80 million to $84 million, reflecting a 0% year-over-year increase at the midpoint; following this announcement, Ibotta's stock experienced a decline of over 40% in early morning trading.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its April 2024 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

