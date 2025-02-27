Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86





ALLOTMENT OF SHARES

27 FEBRUARY 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 15 November 2024 (the “Offer”), 890,331 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on the 27 February 2025 at offer prices ranging from 98.50p to 101.55p based on an unaudited net asset value of 98.50p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 890,331 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 28 February 2025.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 890,331 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 107,448,128 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181