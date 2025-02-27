Correction: Virtune announces a change of ETP calculation agent for all ETPs

Stockholm, February 27, 2025 – Virtune announces that as of March 3, 2025, the ETP Calculation Agent for Virtune’s ETPs will change to ETFBook. The ETP Calculation Agent is responsible for calculating and distributing PCFs (Portfolio Composition Files) to counterparties as a third party in relation to Virtune.

Notification of Service Provider Change within Virtune’s ETP Program

Virtune announces a change of ETP Calculation Agent to ETFBook for all Virtune’s ETPs, which will be reflected in the updated final terms, available as of March 3, 2025. This change aims to optimize and streamline the process of PCF calculations and their further distribution.

Please note that this change does not affect investors or the trading of Virtune’s ETPs, and no action is required from investors.

Change:

New ETP Calculation Agent: SquaredData GmbH, owner of the ETFBook brand.

SquaredData GmbH, owner of the ETFBook brand. Address: Weissenrainstrasse 28, 8707 Uetikon am See, Zurich, Switzerland.

This change applies to all Virtune’s ETPs, which include the following:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: SE0020845709)

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (ISIN: SE0020541639)

Virtune Staked Solana (ISIN: SE0021309754)

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP (ISIN: SE0021148129)

Virtune XRP ETP (ISIN: SE0021486156)

Virtune Avalanche ETP (ISIN: SE0022050092)

Virtune Chainlink ETP (ISIN: SE0021149259)

Virtune Arbitrum ETP (ISIN: SE0021310133)

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP (ISIN: SE0021630217)

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (ISIN: SE0021630449)

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0023260716)

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK (ISIN: SE0020052207)

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR (ISIN: SE0020052215)

Press contact

Christopher Kock, VD Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.

