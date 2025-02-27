JCDecaux is once again referenced in the CDP A List, maintaining its Leadership level in 2024

Paris, February 27th, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has been once again recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global non-profit CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), securing a place on its annual ‘A List’ for the second year in the row.



Based on data reported through CDP’s 2024 Climate Change questionnaire, JCDecaux SE is one of a small number of companies that achieved an ‘A’ out of over 24,800 companies scored. Reflecting its significant and measurable environmental actions, JCDecaux has been listed for the fourth time in the A list, showcasing companies that are leading the way in the fight against climate change.

This continued recognition of the Group's efforts to mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy is real proof of its sustainable commitment, the strength of its policy and its transparency on environmental issues.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provide insufficient information are scored an F.

Reducing the Group's carbon footprint remains an absolute priority and JCDecaux is committed to achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. To achieve this, the Group has committed to a Science-Based Targets (SBTi) trajectory with short- and long-term absolute emission reduction targets at company level, based on the following objectives:

By 2030: reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by at least 72.8% and Scope 3 emissions by 46.2% in absolute value vs. 2019 (market-based).

By 2050: reduce by at least 90% the emissions of scopes 1, 2 and 3 in absolute value vs. 2019 (market-based).

In June 2024, the SBTi reviewed and validated JCDecaux's carbon reduction targets.

JCDecaux is continuing its actions to reduce its carbon impact through concrete solutions such as:

Conducting life cycle analyses on its furniture in order to identify the main environmental impacts, applying eco-design principles and the strengthening of its approach with "Eco Design Index", an educational tool to evaluate and communicate on the environmental performance of its furniture;

Refurbishing furniture at the end of the contract, thus in line with the principles of the circular economy;

Reducing the electricity consumption of its street furniture, by replacing old lighting systems with newer and more environmentally-friendly technologies such as LEDs, which are more energy-efficient (LED retrofit), intelligent solutions to optimise and reduce the light intensity (dimming);

Being the first outdoor advertising group to join the RE100 in 2019, an international coalition of companies committed to 100% renewable electricity production. Covering 100% of its power requirements with electricity from renewable sources since 2022;

Selecting low emissions vehicles wherever possible for operating staff.





The Group is confident in its response to the environmental challenges of the future. Its strong commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change, as evidenced by its ambitious 2030 ESG Strategy and its proactive Group-wide Climate Strategy.

JCDecaux has also joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° climate index, which aims to pave the way for a zero-carbon economy, drive innovation and foster sustainable growth by setting science-based emissions reduction targets.



Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are particularly proud to be on the CDP A list again. As 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, this recognition reflects our historical commitment to an ongoing and sustainable business model that respects society and the environment, while demonstrating to all our stakeholders our maturity and sense of responsibility towards the climate emergency. Our virtuous business model resonates with the Green Taxonomy, as nearly 50% of our revenues are aligned with this European regulation. As the number one worldwide in our business sector, we are determined to play an active role in the collective response to the challenges of climate change and to make outdoor advertising a driver of the ecological transition. JCDecaux will continue to work with all its stakeholders and to support those involved in public and private procurement to ensure that it becomes a powerful and effective driver of sustainable development, based upon quality as well as ambitious environmental and social criteria.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2023 revenue: €3,570.0m(a) – H1 2024 revenue: €1,807.6m(a)

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,056,833 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,918 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,650 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (3.8/5), CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (13.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (630,196 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 153 airports and 258 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (319,081 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (85,743 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (708,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (165,292 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (91,682 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (25,337 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (21,300 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

