TalkingParents Hosts Webinar to Help Co-Parents Protect Kids from Conflict

Fort Walton Beach, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading co-parenting service, TalkingParents, is hosting a Co-Parenting & Coffee webinar in March. Protecting Kids in High Conflict Co-Parenting Situations will be a live presentation and Q&A session featuring Divorce & Co-Parenting Specialist, Michelle Dempsey-Multack. Our speaker will describe exactly what your children do and don’t need to hear in these situations, how to protect yourself and your children from potential alienation attempts, the critical thinking skills your children need to develop resilience in these cases, and more.

"While it's very much an adult decision to divorce, we forget that this major life change becomes the landscape of our children's lives. The decision to divorce comes with the great responsibility of ensuring our kids have a co-parented experience they will feel proud of."

-Michelle Dempsey-Multack

Michelle is a Certified Divorce and Co-Parenting Specialist, bestselling author, educator for divorce coaches, and top 1% podcaster. Her passion for “putting the child first” in the divorce process while helping everyone she reaches feel supported and empowered makes her a sought-after coach by clients as well as divorce industry professionals from around the globe.

Co-Parenting & Coffee presents Protecting Kids in High Conflict Co-Parenting Situations Wednesday, March 26, 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST. Register Now or Contact TalkingParents to learn more.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an unalterable record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

