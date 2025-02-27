The Victory Bancorp, Inc. to Present at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 6th

LIMERICK, Pa., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc., (VTYB) based in Limerick, PA, focused on business banking, today announced that Joseph Major, CEO & Chairman, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 6th, 2025

DATE: March 6th

TIME: 1 pm – 1:30 pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/41x8NQ1

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 6th, 1:30 pm 4:30 pm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

2024 Financial Highlights:

Loan Growth: Up $26.6M despite higher rates and softer demand, reflecting strong lending focus.

Up $26.6M despite higher rates and softer demand, reflecting strong lending focus. Deposit Growth: Increased $33M, driven by exceptional service and relationship banking.

Increased $33M, driven by exceptional service and relationship banking. Capital Acquisition: Issued $4.65M in subordinated debt; $2.5M allocated to support growth and capital.

Issued $4.65M in subordinated debt; $2.5M allocated to support growth and capital. Earnings: Q4 net earnings rose $83K year-over-year; slightly down from Q3 ($586K to $558K); Q4 ROAE at 7.58%.

Q4 net earnings rose $83K year-over-year; slightly down from Q3 ($586K to $558K); Q4 ROAE at 7.58%. Book Value: Stable at $14.84 per share (Q4), down slightly from $14.89 (Q3).

Stable at $14.84 per share (Q4), down slightly from $14.89 (Q3). Equity: Grew by $1.4M year-over-year to December 31, 2024.

Grew by $1.4M year-over-year to December 31, 2024. Dividends: Paid $0.065 per share in Q4; $0.26 for the year.



Loan Quality Metrics (as of December 31, 2024):

Losses to Average Loans: 0.0% vs. peer average of 0.05%.

0.0% vs. peer average of 0.05%. 30-89 Day Past Due Loans: 0.01% vs. peer average of 0.42%.

0.01% vs. peer average of 0.42%. Non-Performing Loans: 0.05% vs. peer average of 0.49%.

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB and is the parent company of The Victory Bank. The Bank, founded in 2008, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Limerick Township, Montgomery County. It offers a full range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, home equity lines of credit, and personal loans. In addition to traditional banking, the Bank specializes in high-quality business lending, serving small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. With three offices across Montgomery and Berks Counties, it is dedicated to meeting the financial needs of the local community. For more information, visit its website at VictoryBank.com. FDIC-Insured.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

Joseph W. Major,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,

Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Owen Magers

Investor Relations

484-791-3435

The Victory Bancorp, Inc.

548 N. Lewis Rd.

Limerick, PA 19468

610-948-9000

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com