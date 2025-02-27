New York, USA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market to Grow Rapidly at an ~8% CAGR by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growing demand for nucleic acid amplification testing (NAAT) is primarily fueled by the increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases. Additionally, this demand is reinforced by the rising occurrence of cancer and the expanding R&D efforts of major industry leaders.

DelveInsight’s Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading nucleic acid amplification testing companies’ market shares, challenges, nucleic acid amplification testing market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market nucleic acid amplification testing companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global nucleic acid amplification testing market during the forecast period.

In the technology segment, the polymerase chain reaction testing category accounted for the largest revenue share in the nucleic acid amplification testing market in 2024.

Notable nucleic acid amplification testing companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Seegene Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux, BD, Hologic, Inc., SHERLOCK BIOSCIENCES, Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, and several others, are currently operating in the nucleic acid amplification testing market.

and several others, are currently operating in the nucleic acid amplification testing market. In May 2024, bioMérieux forged a strategic collaboration with AnaBioTec, an esteemed analytical service provider catering to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and cell-based drug sectors across all stages of development. Together, these entities aim to revolutionize and elevate Mycoplasma testing standards within the biopharmaceutical and Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT) industries, specifically in Europe.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Overview

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) is a highly sensitive molecular technique used to detect and quantify nucleic acids (DNA or RNA) in biological samples. It relies on amplifying specific genetic sequences, making it particularly useful for diagnosing infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. Common NAAT methods include Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA), and Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP). These tests offer advantages such as high specificity, rapid detection, and the ability to identify pathogens at very low concentrations, even before symptoms appear. NAAT has become the gold standard for diagnosing infections like HIV, tuberculosis, and COVID-19, as well as for applications in forensic science and environmental monitoring.

Despite its accuracy and sensitivity, NAAT has limitations, including the need for specialized equipment, trained personnel, and strict contamination control to prevent false positives. The cost of NAAT can also be higher than traditional culture-based or antigen-detection methods, which may limit its accessibility in resource-constrained settings. However, advancements in portable and point-of-care NAAT technologies are helping to bridge this gap, making these tests more widely available. The continuous evolution of NAAT methodologies, including CRISPR-based detection and digital PCR, is further enhancing its diagnostic capabilities and expanding its applications in precision medicine, infectious disease surveillance, and biodefense.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Insights

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the nucleic acid amplification testing market. This leadership is mainly due to the rising cases of infectious and genetic diseases in the region. PCR technology, a fundamental aspect of NAAT, serves as a powerful diagnostic tool for identifying such diseases, especially those with overlapping clinical symptoms or caused by various pathogens. As a result, the increasing occurrence of infectious and genetic disorders is expected to fuel the growth of the NAAT market in North America.

PCR-based genomic analysis, utilizing multiple primers to identify genetic abnormalities, is essential for diagnosing these conditions. With the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, the demand for nucleic acid amplification testing in the region is anticipated to rise substantially.

Additionally, PCR assays play a crucial role in diagnosing infectious diseases like tuberculosis by detecting DNA in patient samples, such as saliva. The rising TB incidence in North America further supports market expansion. Ultimately, the growing need for NAAT in pathogen detection remains a key factor propelling the region's market growth.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Dynamics

The nucleic acid amplification testing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer diagnostics. NAAT is a highly sensitive and specific technique used for detecting nucleic acids in biological samples, making it an essential tool in clinical diagnostics, research, and forensic applications. The increasing demand for early disease detection, particularly for conditions like tuberculosis, HIV, and COVID-19, has accelerated the adoption of NAAT across healthcare settings. Additionally, advancements in PCR, loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of nucleic acid detection.

One of the key drivers of market growth is the expanding use of NAAT in point-of-care (POC) testing and decentralized diagnostics. Traditional laboratory-based methods often require specialized facilities and trained personnel, limiting accessibility in resource-limited settings. However, the development of portable and automated NAAT platforms has enabled faster and more convenient diagnostic solutions, particularly in remote and underserved areas. This trend is further supported by increasing investments in diagnostic research, government funding, and public-private partnerships aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

Despite its advantages, the NAAT market faces challenges such as high costs, complex regulatory approvals, and technical limitations related to contamination risks and false-positive results. The cost of reagents, instruments, and maintenance can be prohibitive, especially in low-income countries, restricting market penetration. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for diagnostic assays, including FDA and CE approvals, can delay product launches and limit the availability of innovative solutions. Addressing these challenges will require continued research into cost-effective and user-friendly technologies, as well as regulatory harmonization to streamline approval processes.

The competitive landscape of the NAAT market is characterized by the presence of major players such as Abbott, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad, alongside emerging biotech companies developing novel amplification methods. Mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are common strategies for expanding market reach and enhancing technological capabilities. Moreover, the growing integration of AI and digital health solutions into NAAT platforms is expected to improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency, further driving market growth.

Looking ahead, the future of the NAAT market will be shaped by ongoing technological advancements, increasing disease surveillance programs, and the rising focus on personalized medicine. The ability of NAAT to detect minimal genetic material with high precision makes it a cornerstone of modern diagnostics. As research continues to push the boundaries of sensitivity, speed, and affordability, the market is poised for sustained expansion, with new opportunities emerging in areas such as liquid biopsy, antimicrobial resistance detection, and environmental monitoring.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market CAGR ~8% Key Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Companies Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Seegene Inc., QIAGEN, bioMérieux, BD, Hologic, Inc., SHERLOCK BIOSCIENCES, Siemens Healthineers AG, Illumina, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Grifols, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., QuidelOrtho Corporation, among others

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Assessment

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation By Product Type: Instruments and Reagents & Kits Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Testing, Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA), CRISPER, and Others Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation By Application: Infectious Disease Testing, Genetic Testing, Oncology Testing, and Others Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Report Introduction 2 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Layout 8 Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

