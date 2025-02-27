Parker University’s Massage Therapy Program Alumni Provide Recovery Sports Massage for Dallas Cowboys Team for Second Season

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football season has come and gone, and more than 50 of Parker University’s School of Massage Therapy (MT) Alumni provided sports massage services throughout the season for the Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star. The Parker University School of Massage Therapy Alumni Dallas Cowboys Recovery Team offered critical recovery MT services for the team, allowing Parker University Alumni to put their education into action for the National Football League.

Parker University School of Massage Program Director Gregory May says, “We look forward to continuing the affiliation this year in the fall. Our team would like to thank Coach Harold Nash Jr. and his Strength and Conditioning Team, Coach Cedrick Smith, Coach Kendall Smith, and Coach Braylon Tatum, for welcoming our team and helping us accomplish this ambitious mission for the past two seasons. We also would like to thank the organization and the players for the continued opportunity, generosity, and professionalism. Go Cowboys!”

Parker University’s Massage Therapy Program

Parker University’s Massage Therapy Program provides students with expert hands-on training and a comprehensive education in wellness and therapeutic techniques. Through immersive learning, students master the power of touch to alleviate pain and stress while developing the essential business skills needed for success in the industry. Committed to excellence in holistic health education, Parker University ensures graduates are well-equipped for rewarding careers. Additionally, the program is available in a dual-language format (Spanish and English), making high-quality massage therapy education more accessible than ever.

Learn more about Parker University’s prestigious MT certification program here. Get additional information about the dual-language MT certification program here.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its renowned chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University has the second-largest chiropractic cohort of any campus worldwide. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

