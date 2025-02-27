Circana Announces Its 12th Annual Home Industry Performance Awards Ahead of the Inspired Home Show

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO — Feb. 27, 2025 — Circana™ announced its 12th annual Home Industry Performance Awards just ahead of the Inspired Home Show, hosted by the International Housewares Association in Chicago March 2-4. Awards were presented by Circana’s Home Durables practice to the small appliance and housewares (non-electrics) brands in the United States, Canada, and Mexico with the largest dollar and peso share increase among releasable brands within key categories in 2024, compared to 2023, according to Circana’s Retail Tracking Service. Awards were also presented to emerging leaders in the primary industry segments, recognizing brands with the most significant dollar share increase in the U.S.

“The consumer continues to search for value — making the most of everyday activities, and their home is a big component of that reality,” said Lora Morsovillo, president, Home Durables, Circana. “Leading home appliance and housewares brands are providing economically challenged consumers with the tools they need to navigate challenging economic times, while also finding new sources of entertainment within their own homes. Congratulations to this year’s winners for offering innovative ways of approaching the everyday, and inspiring future growth opportunities for the industry.”

Circana 2025 Home Industry Performance Awards

Largest Dollar/Peso Share Increase

Category United States Winner Canada Winner Mexico Winner Cook & Heat Chefman (RJ Brands) Panasonic (Panasonic Corporation)*

Chefman (RJ Brands)* Whirlpool (Whirlpool Corporation) Electric Food Prep Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Coffee & Beverage Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Ninja (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Krups (Groupe SEB Development) Home Comfort Dreo (Hesung Innovation Corp) Midea (Midea Group) Hisense (Hisense International Co., Ltd.) Floor Care Shark (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Shark (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Rowenta (Groupe SEB Development) Hair Styling Shark (SharkNinja Operating LLC) Dyson (Dyson Limited) - - - - - - - Electric Grooming Norelco (Philips Consumer Health) Braun (Procter & Gamble) - - - - - - - Self-Care FitRx (Tzumi Electronics LLC) Homedics (FKA Distributing Co., LLC) - - - - - - - Bakeware & Cookware HENCKELS (ZWILLING J.A. Henckels LLC) T-Fal (Groupe SEB Development) - - - - - - - Total Cookware - - - - - - - - - - - - - - T-Fal (Groupe SEB Development) Non-Electric Food Prep OXO SoftWorks (Helen of Troy Limited) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Food Storage & Preservation Good Cook (Bradshaw Home) Glasslock (SGC Solutions Co., Ltd.) - - - - - - - Portable Beverageware Owala (Trove Brands) Owala (Trove Brands) - - - - - - - Tabletop Totally Bamboo (Totally Bamboo) Safdie & Co (Safdie & Co Inc.) - - - - - - - Kitchen Organization Simplehuman LLC (Simplehuman LLC) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Laundry Organization CleverMade (CleverMade LLC) - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

U.S Emerging Leaders

Home Environment: bObsweep (Bobsweep Inc.)

Kitchen Electrics: West Bend (The Legacy Companies)

Personal Care: Manscaped (Manscaped, LLC)

Housewares: COOK with COLOR (Enchanté Accessories, Inc.)

