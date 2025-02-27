MAPS Releases Template to Assist in Federal Drug Sentencing Reform Efforts

In January, the U.S. Sentencing Commission announced proposed amendments to federal drug sentencing guidelines, including lowering the highest base offense level for drug sentences.

The proposal also considers reducing sentences for drug offenses that meet specific mitigating factors.

This marks the first time in years that substantive changes to federal drug sentencing guidelines have been considered, following years of advocacy from MAPS



WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has led the psychedelic movement since 1986, has released a template comment letter to assist organizations and individuals in submitting public comments on the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s (USSC) proposed amendments to federal drug sentencing guidelines. The USSC is currently accepting public comments through March 3 , providing a critical opportunity for advocates to voice their support for fairer, evidence-based responses to drug offenses.

The USSC is an independent agency in the judicial branch that establishes federal sentencing guidelines and advises Congress on crime policy. It is comprised of seven bipartisan commissioners appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The proposed amendments include lowering the maximum recommended sentences and considering mitigating factors that could lead to shorter prison terms.

For decades, MAPS has worked to challenge excessively punitive drug laws at the federal level. In 2022, after coordinating a year-long bipartisan effort, MAPS and its allies successfully helped the USSC reestablish a quorum , enabling the USSC to revisit outdated drug sentencing guidelines. Subsequently, in 2024, over a dozen organizations joined MAPS in sending letters to the USSC urging a review and revision of the Drug Quantity and Drug Conversion Tables, which have historically contributed to disproportionately severe sentences for drug offenses.

“I’m excited to see that, after years of inactivity around federal drug sentencing, the USSC is being bold, listening to the public, and embracing an approach to policymaking rooted in data, science, and sociological evidence. While other countries have largely capped their sentences for all crimes at 20 or so years, the US still gives people life sentences for drug offenses. Decades of research tell us incarceration makes us less safe while tearing apart families and communities.

If finalized, these proposed amendments could significantly reduce the amount of years a person will spend in a cage for federal drug offenses. If applied retroactively, these amendments will have an even larger impact, all while saving federal dollars that would ideally be reinvested into communities to provide resources and services (like substance use treatment; mental health support; employment opportunities; culturally appropriate, high-quality education; etc.) that we know lower crime rates and contribute to thriving neighborhoods.”

Sia Henry , MAPS Senior Policy Associate

This is the first time in years that the USSC has considered substantial changes to excessive sentences for drug offenses. If finalized, these changes would mark a significant step toward a more just approach to drug policy, and could profoundly impact individuals currently serving harsh sentences. MAPS encourages other organizations and advocates to advocate for fair and effective drug policies that prioritize harm reduction, rehabilitation, and community well-being by using its template comment letter to support these proposed reforms.

While sentencing reform is a crucial step forward, it is only one part of the larger effort needed to shift drug policy toward a model that prioritizes harm reduction, public health, and community support. MAPS remains committed to working alongside policymakers, researchers, and advocates to ensure that federal drug policy is guided by science, compassion, and justice.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $140 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.