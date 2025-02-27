Atomic Data and Minnesota United FC Extend Partnership for Five Years

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Data and Minnesota United FC (MNUFC) announced today that they have renewed their long-standing partnership through 2029. The agreement marks the latest step in a partnership that has served cutting-edge stadium technology, next-gen Wi-Fi, and modern work solutions to hundreds of thousands of fans and staff alike.

Atomic Data and MNUFC have built a true partnership of trust that began many years before Allianz Field opened its doors in 2019. From the pre-MLS days at National Sports Center, to the temporary home at Huntington Bank Stadium, and finally to Allianz Field in Saint Paul and the Golden Valley team headquarters, Atomic Data and MNUFC have grown and won together since 2012.

“Minnesota United is thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with one of our most valued and long-standing supporters, Atomic Data. Atomic Data has been the driving force behind the development of our technology infrastructure, designing and implementing the IT platforms that support our offices and Allianz Field,” said MNUFC Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Gretchen Korf. “Their expertise and support has been instrumental throughout our club’s journey. We are deeply grateful for their continued partnership and look forward to the continued success we can achieve together.”

MNUFC and Allianz Field will continue to benefit from Atomic Data’s sports and entertainment suite of services known as Game Day Technologies®. The venue and office solutions include match day IT support, 24x7 monitoring, cybersecurity services, and network infrastructure management.

Yagya Mahadevan, Game Day Technology Director at Atomic Data, relayed his excitement about the extended deal: “Minnesota United FC is one of Atomic Data’s oldest partners, and much of what we do for venues today was initially conceived and implemented for them. The trust that MNUFC continues to place in Atomic Data is humbling and we’re all excited to see what we’ll achieve together over the next five years and beyond.”

About Atomic Data & Game Day Technologies

Atomic Data, trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

Game Day Technologies® powered by Atomic Data enables owners and teams to right size and modernize their venues, districts, training facilities, and back offices with objective, holistic technology oversight and activation.

About Minnesota United:

Professional soccer has been a part of Minnesota for over four decades, and since 2013, Minnesota United FC has been at the forefront of growing the game at all levels. MNUFC currently competes in three different levels established by Major League Soccer: Minnesota United FC (MLS), MNUFC2 (MLS NEXT Pro) and the MNUFC Academy (MLS NEXT). Allianz Field – constructed in 2019 in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul, Minnesota – is the home to Minnesota United games, and the club trains at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota. In 2025, MNUFC’s first team returns to the pitch for its ninth season in MLS.