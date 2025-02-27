Electric Hydrogen selects Ingeteam for green hydrogen projects in Europe

DEVENS, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, manufacturer of large-scale, cost-competitive electrolyzers, has selected Ingeteam, an established leader in power conversion systems with manufacturing in Europe, for its projects. Ingeteam’s best-in-class power systems have been successfully commissioned at Electric Hydrogen’s plants in San Jose, California and Devens, Massachusetts and Ingeteam will now supply rectifier systems to Electric Hydrogen for integration into its complete solution 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyzer plants in Europe.

Electric Hydrogen has a growing customer base in Europe and is committed to working with suppliers that champion the European Union’s goals of decarbonization, industrial competitiveness and technology innovation. This collaboration between the two companies ensures that the combined strength of both European and American manufacturing maintains its competitiveness in the growing clean hydrogen industry.

"Ingeteam’s power conversion technology helps us push the boundaries of performance and cost. This collaboration, which includes extensive interoperability testing, de-risks the critical interface between electrolysis and power systems in our 100MW Plant and leverages Ingeteam’s experience and scaled supply chain,” said Raffi Garabedian, CEO and Co-founder of Electric Hydrogen.

Power systems, which convert AC power to DC, comprise a significant portion of the cost of a green hydrogen plant today, creating opportunity for innovative cost-reduction. The two companies have co-optimized their respective system components to minimize integration risk within Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW plant. Through this partnership and other product innovations, Electric Hydrogen has already decreased total project costs by up to 60% compared with industry benchmarks.

"This collaboration with Electric Hydrogen allows us to apply more than 50 years’ experience in power electronics to one of the most promising emerging industries. Our combined strength will enable customers around the globe to optimize costs and increase energy independence. Our technology is purpose-built for industrial applications and we are proud to support Electric Hydrogen’s effort to drive down the cost of clean hydrogen for customers in Spain, Europe and worldwide,” said Adolfo Rebollo, Ingeteam CEO.

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world’s most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company’s complete 100 megawatt (MW) Plant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen using its proprietary advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW Plant to achieve their decarbonization and energy security objectives, visit https://eh2.com/.

