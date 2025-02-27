Black Rock Coffee Bar Introduces "Bloom Power" Spring Drink Lineup Starting March 1

Scottsdale, Arizona, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring emerges in full bloom, Black Rock Coffee Bar is introducing its new spring drink lineup, "Bloom Power," designed to awaken the senses and celebrate the vibrant energy of the season. Launching on March 1 and available through April 30, the collection features three handcrafted beverages that highlight the warmth, sweetness, and freshness of spring.

Black Rock’s new “Bloom Power” spring drink offerings include:

Toffee Delight – Embrace in the comfort of Toffee Delight, a luxurious blend of English Toffee, Caramel, and Hazelnut Latte. This indulgent beverage delivers a warm, nutty aroma with buttery toffee sweetness, creating the perfect balance of richness and smoothness. Made with fresh espresso stirred into caramel sauce, infused with hazelnut and English toffee syrups, and combined with 2% milk (alternative milks available upon request), the Toffee Delight is a must-try for those who crave a cozy yet refreshing treat.

Honey Haze Shaken Espresso – For those looking for a smooth, energizing beverage, the Honey Haze Shaken Espresso is a perfect choice. Featuring a bold espresso base complemented by the natural sweetness of honey and the warmth of vanilla, this drink is shaken to perfection with ice and topped with creamy oat milk. The result is a refreshing, slightly sweet espresso drink that’s perfect for enjoying the brighter, longer days of spring.

Matcha with Lavender Cold Foam – Balancing earthy notes with floral sweetness, the Matcha with Lavender Cold Foam offers a serene escape in every sip. Crafted with finely ground matcha powder blended with 2% milk and topped with delicately flavored lavender cold foam, this drink provides a refreshing and aromatic experience that embodies the essence of spring.

The "Bloom Power" Spring Drinks are available at all 151 Black Rock Coffee Bar locations nationwide.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Customers who register for the new loyalty program today can receive a free medium drink.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, which is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 151 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment