Cipher Mining Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Cipher’s CEO, Tyler Page, will be featured in various fireside chats to discuss the company’s existing site capacity, growth strategy, bitcoin mining and HPC opportunities. Webcast links, if available, will be shared on Cipher’s X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.

Details of the Events:

Event: Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference Date: Tuesday, March 4th, 2025





Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025





Event: 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Technology Conference Date: Wednesday, March 12th, 2025



The webcast replays will also be available in the Events section of Cipher’s website at https://investors.ciphermining.com . For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at investors@ciphermining.com .

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

Website Disclosure

The company maintains a dedicated investor website at https://investors.ciphermining.com/ (“Investors’ Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors Website. Cipher uses its Investors’ Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to utilize its Investors’ Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the “Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher’s Investors’ Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining

Courtney.knight@ciphermining.com