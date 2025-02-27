Anaptys Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics, today announced that Daniel Faga, president and chief executive officer of Anaptys, and/or other members of its executive leadership team, are scheduled to participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference, Boston, MA

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025 at 1:10pm ET / 10:10am PT

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

Format – Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025 at 10:40am ET / 7:40am PT

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL

Format – Presentation and one-on-one investor meetings

Date and Time – Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2025 at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT

Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at http://ir.anaptysbio.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the events.

About Anaptys

Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead program, rosnilimab, a depleter and agonist targeting PD-1+ T cells, is in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Other antibodies in its portfolio include ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1 trial and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, entering a Phase 1 trial. Anaptys has also discovered multiple therapeutic antibodies licensed to GSK in a financial collaboration for immuno-oncology, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) and a TIM-3 antagonist (cobolimab, GSK4069889). To learn more, visit www.AnaptysBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Nick Montemarano

Executive Director, Investor Relations

858.732.0178

investors@anaptysbio.com