CPS Technologies Awarded Army Phase I SBIR Contract to Advance Additive Manufacturing for Military Munitions

NORTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:CPSH) has been awarded a new Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract from the U.S. Army, marking its second such contract in 2025. Beginning in early March, CPS will focus on optimizing binder jet additive manufacturing to produce highly dense refractory tungsten alloys with complex geometries. These alloys are designed to replicate the properties of depleted uranium for potential future use in military munitions. The six-month research effort is valued at $250,000. Texas A&M University will serve as a subcontractor, conducting printing trials and providing critical expertise in binder jet additive manufacturing.

In addition, CPS has received its first commercial purchase order for the continued development of radiation shielding materials. This order supports a customer’s advanced development program. Although the order is under $100,000, successful results from tests meeting program requirements could lead to follow-on orders of increasing magnitude. CPS expects to fulfill this order in 2025.

CEO Brian Mackey commented, "We’re thrilled to continue expanding our product portfolio at CPS. The purchase order for our radiation shielding is a testament to the potential of our innovative designs to support advanced development initiatives. Even though we started our Phase II development effort just six months ago, with ongoing SBIR funding from the Department of Energy, this order affirms the market demand for lightweight, effective radiation shielding. Moreover, our latest Phase I SBIR contract represents our second in as many months, both supporting the U.S. Army’s material needs, particularly for advanced munitions. Our commitment to developing new materials that meet demanding market needs continues to bear fruit.”

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers.

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

