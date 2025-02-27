NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Monday, March 3, 8:10 a.m. Pacific time

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 12:20 p.m. Pacific time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact: NVIDIA Investor Relations NVIDIA Corporate Communications ir@nvidia.com press@nvidia.com



© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.