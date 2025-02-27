FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) 
Selected Financial ResultsThree Months Ended
December 31, 2024		 Year Ended
December 31, 2024
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders$                     (137,236) $                     (298,139)
Basic Loss per Share of Common Stock$                            (1.24) $                            (2.75)
Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock$                            (1.24) $                            (2.75)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$                         29,173  $                       127,588 
Adjusted EBITDA - Four Core Segments (1)(2)$                         39,777  $                       161,281 

_______________________________

(1)For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.


Fourth Quarter 2024 Dividends

On February 27, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, payable on March 26, 2025 to the holders of record on March 14, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Closed debt refinancing and purchase of 49.9% third-party stake in Long Ridge; now expect to generate approximately $160 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA at Long Ridge going forward.
  • Signed second contract at Repauno for phase two NGL exports; now contracted for approximately $50 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Revenue under three long-term contracts at Jefferson commencing this spring and summer, expected to contribute approximately $25 million of annual Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in active market at Transtar.

Additional Information

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd4cd7169e8b41e38ce81294e421c670. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, February 28, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, March 7, 2025 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability for Transtar to make any acquisitions and the ability of Long Ridge to reach its annual Adjusted EBITDA targets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Exhibit - Financial Statements



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended December
31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues       
Total revenues$       80,764   $       81,440  $     331,497   $     320,472 
        
Expenses       
Operating expenses           59,108              57,319           247,674            253,672 
General and administrative             4,108                3,445             14,798              12,833 
Acquisition and transaction expenses             1,084                2,586               5,457                4,140 
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate             2,734                3,163             11,318              12,467 
Depreciation and amortization           19,234              20,415             79,410              80,992 
Asset impairment           72,336                      —             72,336                   743 
Total expenses         158,604              86,928           430,993            364,847 
        
Other (expense) income       
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities         (16,498)          (17,534)          (55,496)          (24,707)
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net              (225)              6,595               2,370                6,855 
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt              (502)                  (16)            (8,925)            (2,036)
Interest expense         (33,312)          (26,172)        (122,108)          (99,603)
Other income             5,039                2,608             20,904                6,586 
Total other expense         (45,498)          (34,519)        (163,255)        (112,905)
Loss before income taxes       (123,338)          (40,007)        (262,751)        (157,280)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes             5,013                    (90)              6,993                2,470 
Net loss       (128,351)          (39,917)        (269,744)        (159,750)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries         (10,366)            (8,313)          (42,419)          (38,414)
Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock           19,251              16,589             70,814              62,400 
Net loss attributable to stockholders$   (137,236) $      (48,193) $   (298,139) $   (183,736)
        
Loss per share:       
Basic$          (1.24) $          (0.47) $          (2.75) $          (1.78)
Diluted$          (1.24) $          (0.47) $          (2.75) $          (1.79)
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic  113,856,854    103,426,793    108,217,871    102,960,812 
Diluted  113,856,854    103,426,793    108,217,871    102,960,812 



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 December 31,
  2024   2023 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$         27,785   $          29,367 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents          119,511                58,112 
Accounts receivable, net            52,994                55,990 
Other current assets            19,561                42,034 
Total current assets          219,851              185,503 
Leasing equipment, net            37,453                35,587 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net            67,937                69,748 
Property, plant, and equipment, net       1,653,468           1,630,829 
Investments            12,529                72,701 
Intangible assets, net            46,229                52,621 
Goodwill          275,367              275,367 
Other assets            61,554                57,253 
Total assets$    2,374,388   $    2,379,609 
    
Liabilities   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$       176,425   $        130,796 
Debt, net            48,594                        — 
Operating lease liabilities               7,172                  7,218 
Other current liabilities            18,603                12,623 
Total current liabilities          250,794              150,637 
Debt, net       1,539,241           1,340,910 
Operating lease liabilities            60,893                62,441 
Other liabilities            70,784                87,530 
Total liabilities       1,921,712           1,641,518 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively; redemption amount of $431.8 million and $446.5 million as of December 31,
2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)		          381,218              325,232 
    
Equity   
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 113,934,860 and 1
00,589,572 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023,
respectively)		               1,139                  1,006 
Additional paid in capital          764,381              843,971 
Accumulated deficit        (409,498)          (182,173)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss        (157,051)          (178,515)
Stockholders' equity          198,971              484,289 
Non-controlling interests in equity of consolidated subsidiaries        (127,513)            (71,430)
Total equity            71,458              412,859 
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity$    2,374,388   $    2,379,609 



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
  Year Ended December 31,
   2024   2023 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net loss $       (269,744) $       (159,750)
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                55,496                  24,707 
Gain on sale of assets, net                (2,370)                (6,855)
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt                  8,925                    2,036 
Gain on sale of easement                (3,486)                        — 
Equity-based compensation                  8,636                    9,199 
Depreciation and amortization                79,410                  80,992 
Asset impairment                72,336                       743 
Change in deferred income taxes                  5,600                    2,016 
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivatives                        —                    1,125 
Amortization of deferred financing costs                  6,248                    6,769 
Bad debt expense                     863                    1,977 
Amortization of bond discount                  8,682                    4,853 
Change in:    
 Accounts receivable                  2,133                    2,840 
 Other assets                (1,976)                25,183 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities                20,970                    8,553 
 Other liabilities                (7,001)                  1,125 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities              (15,278)                  5,513 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Investment in unconsolidated entities                (3,826)                (7,077)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired                        —                  (4,448)
Acquisition of leasing equipment                (3,288)                (1,724)
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment              (79,536)              (99,022)
Investment in promissory notes              (31,438)              (36,044)
Investment in equity instruments                (5,000)                        — 
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment                        —                       105 
Proceeds from insurance recoveries                     267                          — 
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment                  1,198                    1,087 
Proceeds from sale of easement                  3,486                          — 
Net cash used in investing activities            (118,137)            (147,123)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from debt, net              498,426                181,350 
Repayment of debt            (247,594)              (75,131)
Payment of financing costs              (11,438)                (8,834)
Distributions to non-controlling interests              (15,039)                (1,647)
Settlement of equity-based compensation                (3,335)                (2,161)
Cash dividends - common stock              (13,124)              (12,372)
Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock              (14,664)                (1,758)
Net cash provided by financing activities              193,232                  79,447 
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents                59,817                (62,163)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period                87,479                149,642 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $         147,296   $           87,479 


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net loss attributable to stockholders$    (137,236) $      (48,193) $    (298,139) $    (183,736)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes             5,013                    (90)              6,993                2,470 
Add: Equity-based compensation expense             1,868                3,385               8,636                9,199 
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses             1,084                2,586               5,457                4,140 
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                 502                      16               8,925                2,036 
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                   —                      —                     —                1,125 
Add: Asset impairment charges           70,401                      —             70,401                    743 
Add: Incentive allocations                   —                      —                     —                      — 
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)           20,467              20,964             83,885              81,541 
Add: Interest expense           33,312              26,172           122,108              99,603 
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)             5,182                  (421)            20,272              20,209 
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock           19,251              16,589             70,814              62,400 
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities               (280)                  690                   (66)              2,130 
Add: Other non-recurring items(3)                   —                      —                     —                2,470 
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities           16,498              17,534             55,496              24,707 
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(4)           (6,889)            (5,938)          (27,194)          (21,515)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)$        29,173   $        33,294  $      127,588   $      107,522 

_______________________________

(1)Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $79,410 and $80,992 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $4,475 and $549, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $19,234 and $20,415 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $549, respectively.

(2)Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(55,656) and $(23,752), (ii) interest expense of $43,549 and $34,686, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $28,115 and $27,685, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $209 and $445, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1,488) and $(18,904), (vi) asset impairment of $274 and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $2 and $5, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $4,724 and $—, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $65 and $(1,091) and (x) other non-recurring items of $478 and $—, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) net loss of $(16,524) and $(16,469), (ii) interest expense of $10,648 and $9,520, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,024 and $7,087, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $138, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(742), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $1,135, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $1 and (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $(1,091), respectively.

(3)Includes the following items for the year ended December 31, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of restricted shares and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.

(4)Includes the following items for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1,127 and $1,412, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(510) and $578, (iii) interest expense of $11,555 and $7,391, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,930 and $11,752, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $63, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $7 and $307, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $6, (viii) asset impairment of $— and $2, (ix) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $2,086 and $— and (x) other recurring items of $— and $4, respectively.

Includes the following items for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $188 and $508, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(136) and $509, (iii) interest expense of $3,649 and $1,833, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,075 and $2,802, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $2, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $4 and $280, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $3, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $— and (ix) other recurring items of $— and $1, respectively.


The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024:

 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)Railroad Jefferson
Terminal		 Repauno Power and
Gas		 Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders$        12,165   $      (15,030) $        (4,179) $      (10,037) $      (17,081)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes             1,334                3,605                  (197)                    —                4,742  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense                 674                    700                    377                      —                1,751  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses                   94                      13                      —                    214                    321  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                   —                    502                      —                      —                    502  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Asset impairment charges                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Incentive allocations                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)             5,392              12,487                2,501                      —              20,380  
Add: Interest expense                   61              15,407                1,137                      —              16,605  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                   —                      —                      —                7,427                7,427  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities               (280)                    —                      —                      —                  (280)
Add: Other non-recurring items                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                   —                      —                      —              12,299              12,299  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)                 (45)            (6,610)                (234)                    —              (6,889)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)$        19,395   $        11,074   $           (595) $          9,903   $        39,777  


 Year Ended December 31, 2024
(in thousands)Railroad Jefferson
Terminal		 Repauno Power and
Gas		 Four Core
Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders$        56,917   $      (48,311) $      (17,586) $      (29,199) $      (38,179)
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes             4,692                2,013                  (431)                    —                6,274  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense             1,801                4,233                2,108                      —                8,142  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses                 526                      23                      —                2,293                2,842  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                   —                8,925                      —                      —                8,925  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Asset impairment charges                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Incentive allocations                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense(1)           20,200              52,347                9,914                      —              82,461  
Add: Interest expense                 306              49,001                1,617                      —              50,924  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities(2)                   —                      —                      —              30,006              30,006  
Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock                   —                      —                      —                      —                      —  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities                 (66)                    —                     —                      —                   (66)
Add: Other non-recurring items                   —                      —                      —                     —                     —  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities                   —                      —                      —              37,146              37,146  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA(3)               (122)          (26,264)                (808)                    —            (27,194)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)$        84,254   $        41,967   $        (5,186) $        40,246   $      161,281  

_______________________________

(1)Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,254 and $47,872 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $4,475, respectively.

(2)Power and Gas
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) net loss of $(12,316) and $(37,211), (ii) interest expense of $9,381 and $37,600, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,328 and $25,353, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $112 and $209, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $2,906 and $(1,488), (vi) asset impairment of $— and $274, (vii) equity-based compensation of $— and $2, (viii) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $— and $4,724, (ix) equity method basis adjustments of $16 and $65 and (x) other non-recurring items of $— and $478, respectively.

(3)Railroad
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $4 and $9, (ii) provision for income taxes of $9 and $22, (iii) interest expense of $1 and $2, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $32 and $88, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $2 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $(1), respectively.

Jefferson Terminal
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $161 and $989, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(133) and $(506), (iii) interest expense of $3,578 and $11,454, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,890 and $12,236, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $3 and $5 and (vi) loss on modification or extinguishment of debt of $111 and $2,086, respectively.

Repauno
Includes the following items for the three months and year ended ended December 31, 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $23 and $129, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(12) and $(26), (iii) interest expense of $70 and $99 and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $153 and $606, respectively.