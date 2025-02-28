Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B-shares and votes

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a partially guaranteed issue of units consisting of new B-shares and warrants entitling for subscription of B-shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the “Rights Issue”). The Rights Issue has resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.

Prior to the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 3,668,187,158 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 3,660,312,158 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 3,739,062,158 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 3,660,312,158 pertained to the B-shares).

In connection with the Rights Issue, the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 11,507,188,608 and the number of votes by 11,507,188,608.

Following the Rights Issue, and as of 28 February 2025, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 15,175,375,766 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 15,167,500,766 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 15,246,250,766 (of which 78,750,000 pertain to the A-shares and 15,167,500,766 pertain to the B-shares).

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 06:45 am CET on February 28, 2025.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on X. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

