EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS 2024 Audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS has approved the fund's audited annual report for 2024 and will submit it for approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The audited report does not differ from the fund's financial results compared to the preliminary financial results published on February 3, 2025.

The consolidated sales income of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS for 2024 was 32.238 million euros, an increase of 421 thousand euros (1%) compared to the previous year. The Group's net profit for 2024 amounted to 13.564 million euros (2023: 1.0 million euros). The Management Board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute (net) dividends of 1.11 euros per share.

The fund's consolidated annual report for 2024 is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the fund's website: https://eref.ee/investorile/aruanded-ja-faktilehed-2/.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Tel. 6559 515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

