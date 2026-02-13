Enlight Research updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

Enlight Research updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the fair value of the share is 22.69 euros under the base scenario. This is almost 15% higher compared to the last closing price of the stock on the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Enlight Research points out the following aspects regarding EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) stable dividend yield at 6%; (ii) conservatively priced real estate portfolio; (iii) low debt level.

The analysis can be found on the website of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS and the website of Enlight Research.

Kristjan Tamla

EfTEN Capital AS

Managing Director

Tel: +372 655 9515

E-post: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee